Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Entertainment

Country outfit Wandering Hearts set to tour Scotland

By Chris Mugan
September 3 2021, 12.00pm Updated: September 3 2021, 2.21pm
Country band Wandering Hearts.
Country band Wandering Hearts. Supplied by Kat Bawden PR.

From their east London studio, country-folk outfit The Wandering Hearts recite the Scottish dates of their upcoming tour – Stirling’s Tollbooth, The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen and Dunfermline’s PJ Molloys among them.

They do so with the same relish they discuss their US live debut in 2018 at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium, a former tabernacle nicknamed “the mother church of country music”, or performing ‘The Wonder of You’ to a spellbound audience at Elvis Presley’s former home Graceland.

Little wonder the group are keen to hit the road – The Wandering Hearts’ signature sound involves three sympathetic voices melding and harmonising.

Formed in 2015, the band were quickly swept up by the burgeoning UK country scene lead by The Shires and all-female duo Ward Thomas.

Debut album Wild Silence came out three years later and its eponymous follow-up arrived just last month, delayed by the pandemic.

Turns out the group have Scottish roots through one member, the enthusiastic singer/percussionist Tara Wilcox, that gives them an insight into the Scottish love of all things country.

Scottish roots

“I’m half-Scottish – my mum’s from Bathgate – so I’m hoping some of my family come down”, said Tara.

“Over the years, a lot of people have asked us what UK country is, but really a lot of country’s roots are in folk and especially Scottish folk music.

“I was brought up on ‘Sky Boat Song’ and ‘Vair Me O’, there was so much borrowing from that.”

Wandering Hearts.

Melting pot

Wilcox’s male bandmate, singer/guitarist AJ Dean-Revington breaks from his regular wise-cracking to add: “It’s all the immigrants from all over Europe making it such a melting pot, but that Scottish influence is so pronounced.

“I’m not surprised Scots relate to it!”

Billed as the Intimate Tour, the Hearts are joined by just one extra guitarist, so they can play to their strengths, AJ explains.

“”We’ve revisited some of the songs on our first album and rearranged them in more stripped back versions.

“We feel sometime that we’re strongest when we’re doing things a capella or accompanying ourselves.”

Lockdown

Their last dates, bar some “cute” bandstand performances the previous summer, were March 2020 in the US.

The threesome barely managed to make it back before travel restrictions kicked in, though the bandmembers found the experience more surreal then scary.

“People were saying ‘You’ve got to come home’, but we were having a great time,” Wilcox remembers.

“It was a shock when we came back into strict lockdown, because America was very different. Here there was no toilet roll, people were panic-buying, whereas everyone in the States were still hugging.”

Wandering Hearts are touring Scotland.
Wandering Hearts are touring Scotland. Photo supplied by Kat Bawden PR.

Second album

These dates, then, are the first chance to properly promote their second album.

Songs range from rousing anthem ‘Build A Fire’ to delicate ballad ‘Over Your Body’, all celebrating defiance and solidarity in the face of adversity.

You could be forgiven for thinking they were written during the pandemic, though the band’s challenges predated Covid, Wilcox explains.

“We are lucky the songs have taken on all these new meanings that resonate with people, but they are really about things we needed to say to each other about learning to trust our sound and each other.”

“Was it worth being away from home, not having much money and fighting to keep doing this? There were times no one seemed to understand apart from the three of us.”

Marty Stuart

Luck has played further roles in shaping their career, singer and mandolin player Francesca ‘Chess’ Whiffin admits.

She is especially grateful for the support of country stalwart Marty Stuart – former Johnny Cash sideman and solo artist in his own right.

While supporting him in the UK, Marty invited the young group to play with him at the Ryman and another fabled country venue, the Grand Ole Opry.

Marty also gifted them ‘Dreams’, which AJ croons on this release, recorded with its writer at Johnny’s former log-cabin studio, now known as Cash Cabin.

Luck and hard work

“We’ve worked really hard, but you can work really hard and get nowhere,” Chess says. “We’ve been fortunate enough to have doors open for us just when we needed them.”

Wilcox, though, reckons they have earned these opportunities. “There’s that old adage, isn’t there? Success is when luck meets hard work. And we’ve been in rehearsal a lot!”

The Wandering Hearts play Summerhall, Edinburgh, September 6 then tour. Album Wandering Hearts is out now on Cooking Vinyl.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]