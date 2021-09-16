Watch as Dundee locals react to ‘boob doughnuts’ as bakery joins national breast cancer fundraiser

Celebrities including actress Gemma Atkinson and I’m A Celeb 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher also got to sample the popular treats from the city’s Clark’s Bakery.

A five-day nationwide fundraising effort has come together this week as women from up and down the UK take part in a 100km trek through the Scottish Highlands to raise money for charity CoppaFeel!, with a local Dundee bakery also joining in with the fundraising.

Organised by I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher, the trek is taking selected participants from a base camp in Glen Lyon, near Aberfeldy, on daily hikes including to Kinloch Rannoch, Schiehallion, the Roy Roy Way, Loch Freuchie, and Glen Lyon’s Munro Circular before finishing with the Ben Lawyers summit on Friday.

Participants are divided into teams of 30 each with their own challenge leader, including Gemma Atkinson, Bake Off winner Candice Brown and contestant Selasi Gbormittah.

One contestant, on Team Gemma Atkinson is Chloe Clark, wife of Jonathon Clark who is the owner and director of Dundee’s Clark’s Bakery.

“I wanted to take part in the trek because it’s promoting awareness of breast cancer in young women and teaches them how to check themselves properly, which is hugely important,” she said.

Helping to fundraise

Helping to support Chloe’s fundraising effort, the team at Clark’s have been making “boob doughnuts” every day this week and they’ve been popular with locals.

Jonathon, and Clark’s operations manager Daniel Bunce, said the idea only came to them at the start of the week, with the aim to raise an extra £1,000 through doughnut sales alone for Chloe’s fundraising.

Jonathon said: “My wife is doing the charity walk this week and it got me brainstorming and thinking about different ideas. I went online and put in ‘boob doughnuts’ and it came up – so we’ve copied it.

“We thought we’ll sell them at £2 and give the full amount to charity. At the same time my wife is doing the walk – so I thought I would do the easier side and just sell the doughnuts.

Daniel added: “Normally we sell our doughnuts at £1.05 and thought, if we are going to do something let’s up the price a little bit and make everybody aware of such a good cause.”

Selling fast

Doughnuts have been selling out fast across the bakery’s nine branches, with in-house bakers rattling through around 150 a day.

Daniel continued: “Yesterday we probably sold about 150 or 160 across all nine of our shops in total. We’ve pretty much sold out in every shop throughout the week.

“It’s been really good. The staff have been really behind it and it’s just something totally new for us and will make everyone aware of how great a cause it is.”

Following the third day of the trek, Jonathon drove to the ladies’ base camp at Glen Lyon to deliver 120 of the boob doughnuts and macaroni pies.

“Yesterday I delivered 120 up to the girls up at their base camp in Glen Lyon and they were all going crazy for it,” said Jonathon.

“It gave them a wee sugar boost part way through the walk – that and the macaroni pies.

“After this I think we’re going to look at different causes – anything we can do with cakes.”

Continuing through the weekend

Expecting to continue making and selling the doughnuts until Sunday, Daniel also hopes to add the treats to their online offering for anyone who orders Clark’s goodies through their website to be delivered to their door.

But making “boob doughnuts” is hard work.

Jonathon added: “The cake decorator says they keep getting sore hands from making so many nipples!

“But it’s certainly been a success in terms of coming up with new ideas and giving something back.”

More like this…