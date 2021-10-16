Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Chef’s Table: Garry Watson of Gordon’s Restaurant on how to make best use of seasonal hake

By Garry Watson
October 16 2021, 6.00am
Hake.

Garry Watson, chef owner of Gordon’s Restaurant with Rooms in Inverkeillor, teaches us the delights of a white Scottish fish that has become a beloved food in Spain.

Hake, a steely-grey fish of the cod family, is beautiful, delicate and melt-in-the-mouth good, it has a subtle and delicious flavour similar to cod.

Best of all, it is environmentally sustainable and also very easy to prepare as it has relatively few bones.

There is a popular myth that fish stock is low in our seas, when actually it’s very healthy and hake in particular is in abundance.

However, in almost all of our west coast waters the hake quota is delegated to Spanish fishermen.

Spain’s favourite fish

Daily loads of stunning hake from the Arctic and other Scottish fish travel straight past our doors on a journey to Spanish restaurants and markets.

Hake is undoubtedly Spain’s favourite fish and almost every Spanish cook will say it’s the best white fish to eat.

I agree and as a country I think we should eat more of it.

Fresh hake.

When cooking, it’s a great alternative to any dish that requires cod and would provide a delicious dinner simply grilled in lemon butter but it also takes on robust flavours fabulously, particularly tomatoes, garlic, curry, chorizo and paprika.

Another modern healthy cooking method that works great with hake is Ceviche.

Ceviche, for those that steer clear of such vulgar things such as trends, is, at its most basic, raw sliced hake marinated in citrus juice and spices; the acid in the juice denatures the proteins in the meat the same way cooking would.

It results in an incredibly clean and fresh flavour keeping the moist juicy texture of the hake.

It goes without saying that any fish served raw should be spanking fresh.

This is where we have the upper hand over the Spanish when it comes to cooking, as the produce is on our doorstep one to two days before them.

Hence why Scotland is the finest place in the world to open a restaurant.

Cooking it

When cooking hake I recommend that you prepare fresh fillets, skin on by sprinkling liberally with sea salt and allow it to sit for 15-30 minutes.

Then rinse under cold water and pat dry.

This step is somewhat like brining – it helps to keep the fish moist and slightly firmer – however, frozen fish should never be salted.

Then oil the fish and place skin side down in a cool non-stick pan and gradually increase the heat (this stops the fish curling up), continue cooking on skin side until golden brown and crisp skin, then turn fish in pan and switch off heat source, leaving the hake for a few minutes to slowly rest and finish cooking, perfect!

For more in this series…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier