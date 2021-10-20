Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midweek meal: Gala apples and sausage traybake makes for an excellent family feast

Looking to serve up a banger of a dish to the family this week? Then look no further than this apple and sausage tray bake.
By Julia Bryce
October 20 2021, 5.00pm Updated: October 20 2021, 5.37pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Gala Apples and Sausage Traybake.

With apples in season just now there’s no time like the present to work them into your diet with a healthier dinner.

Pairing perfectly with sausage, its no surprise the apple in this dish works so well with all the other ingredients.

Best served with a side of creamy mashed potatoes, this posh version the the nation’s beloved bangers and mash is an excellent yet easy recipe that is worth adding to your repertoire.

For more Midweek Meal inspiration be sure to check out our range of recipes.

Gala apples and sausage traybake

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1x 400g pack of pork sausages, cut in half
  • 2 red onions, cut into wedges
  • 2 Gala apples, cut into wedges
  • 1 bunch of sage
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 2 tbsp whole grain mustard
  • Creamy mashed potato to serve

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Add the sausage halves, onion and apple wedges to a large baking tray and scatter over the sage leaves.
  3. Whisk together the olive oil, honey and whole grain mustard in a small bowl and drizzle over the sausage, onion and apple mixture.
  4. Roast in the oven for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown and sticky.
  5. Serve with creamy mashed potato.

Recipe from British Apples and Pears.

For more in this series…

