Ardvreck School in Crieff named one of top independent schools

An independent school in Crieff has been named one of the top prep schools in the UK for its adaptability to the pandemic and outdoor learning provision.

Ardvreck School, an exclusive prep school in Perthshire, educates children from the age of three up to the age of 13.

The school has been described as “academic and adventurous” in the list of 10 prep schools in the 2021 Spear’s School Index, released in partnership with Carfax Education Group.

Ardvreck qualified for the prestigious list because of its proactive response to the Covid-19 pandemic and its quick shift between online and in-person teaching.

The school did this by incorporating technology efficiently which meant there was minimal disruption to pupils’ education.

The fee-paying school was also acknowledged for its holistic and outdoor education opportunities which enabled its pupils to develop life skills, leadership qualities and build social networks.

It is also only one of two private schools in Scotland to be included in the separate Index list for the top 100 private schools in the world.

A spokesperson from the 2021 Spear’s Schools Index said: “Ardvreck sees education as an adventure, encouraging children to think for themselves whether they are solving a maths problem or climbing a mountain.

“The stunning location is an ideal environment to build self-reliance and perseverance through outdoor activities, and still acquire the necessary academic attributes to win places at top schools in the UK and beyond.”

The co-education school takes day pupils and boarders with a capacity of 150 pupils and a maximum class size of 14.

Ali Kinge, headmistress of Ardvreck, said the school was delighted to be named in the top 10 prep schools in the UK.

She said: “It is a true testament to the unique and rick experience that Ardvreck pupils receive, and a reflection of the high quality of teaching given by my extremely skilled, hard-working and talented team.

“Ardvreck is an educational gem. Our location nestled at the foot of the Highlands means there is so much on offer for our pupils on our doorstep.”