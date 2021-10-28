Community fridges near me: Interactive map shows where to donate surplus food in Tayside and Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland does not fall short of community fridges. After all, they can work to a multitude of different models.

But what exactly is a community fridge?

To summarise, it is an accessible space for members of the community, regardless of their age, income, gender or race, to distribute surplus food that would otherwise be discarded with the aim of reducing food waste.

This food can vary from sauces, pantry essentials, boxed or canned meals and non-perishable proteins to fresh produce (such as fruit, vegetables and eggs), cereals and fruit juices.

Donations are also accepted from local food businesses, producers and gardens.

And there are no restrictions as to who can make food collections either.

But not all of us are aware of where exactly these community fridges are based. There could be one right on your doorstep.

This is why we have put together an interactive map of those located in the north, north-east, Tayside and Fife for you to spot those nearby.

So whether you are looking to make a donation or collection, you can find all the necessary information below.

Use our map to find community fridges in the north, north-east, Tayside and Fife

Want to set up your very own community fridge?

Hubbub, an award-winning environmental organisation that runs creative campaigns to encourage positive everyday actions for the environment, provides full support and very detailed information on requirements and templates for risk assessments to get started.

Visit www.hubbub.org.uk for more information.

If you would like your business to feature on the map, please email foodanddrink@dcthomson.co.uk

