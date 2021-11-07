Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Amber Lights: Why the late Donny B led the way to Old Pulteney

By Brian Townsend
November 7 2021, 5.00pm
Old Pulteney is known as a maritime whisky because of the distillery’s location.

I was introduced to Old Pulteney back in the 1970s by the late Donny B MacLeod, that large genial Hebridean whose affable manner enchanted millions of BBC viewers until his early death in 1984.

It was his favourite malt when few people had heard of it.

For years I puzzled how a Caithness whisky distillery should be named after Britain’s shortest-in-office Prime Minister, (February 10-12, 1746) but some delving provided answers.

The unlucky premier, Lord William Pulteney, 1st Earl of Bath, died in 1764, and his ample estate passed to his cousin Frances Pulteney, who had married William Johnstone, an advocate from Dumfries.

He changed his surname to Pulteney, became 5th Baronet and ascended to high office.
Visionary and ambitious, and reputed to be the richest man in Britain, he recruited Thomas Telford, also from Dumfries, to build roads and canals in Britain but particularly in Scotland.

Pulteney also became head of the British Fisheries Society and in 1808 he asked Telford to design and build Britain’s biggest herring port south of the river at Wick, duly named Pulteneytown.

When James Henderson opened a distillery there in 1826, he named it Pulteney, the whisky more recently being called Old Pulteney.

It stayed in the Henderson family until 1920, had three owners in the 1920s but was closed from 1930 to 1951. It was re-opened by Banff solicitor Robert “Bertie” Cumming, who also reopened Balblair. He sold it in 1955 to Canada’s Hiram Walker & Sons, who rebuilt it in 1959.

It eventually joined the Inver House line-up, now part of Thaibev, who
also operate Balblair, An Cnoc and Speyburn.

The distillery in Huddart Street lies –like Islay’s coastal distilleries – near the sea. Many describe its whisky as “salty” and “maritime”.

Process water comes from Loch Hempriggs, the malt is unpeated and the spirit is matured in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks.

The 12-year-old is widely found, older expressions (18 and 25-year-old) are available and in recent years some have won high acclaim, including Malt of the Year.

Any time I drink it, I toast the memory of Donny B, the man who introduced me to it all those decades ago.

More like this …

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier