3 things we learned as Dundee United suffer heavy Hearts defeat in 7-goal Tynecastle thriller

By Ewan Smith
November 7 2021, 5.00pm
Benjamin Siegrist had a tough afternoon as Dundee United crashed to defeat at Hearts
Dundee United travelled to Hearts on Saturday in what was supposed to be a cagey affair between two of Scottish football’s meanest defences.

Both United and Hearts have, rightly, received praise for their outstanding defending this term.

Keepers Benjamin Siegrist and Craig Gordon have topped the save percentage charts but Saturday’s clash turned into an end-to-end thriller.

United crashed to a 5-2 defeat in a game that could easily have had DOUBLE that amount of goals.

Hearts star Ben Woodburn put his side ahead against Dundee United

They also lost Charlie Mulgrew to injury as they crashed to their second defeat in a row.

Courier Sport was there to watch the Tynecastle thriller unfold and here is what we learned:

Charlie Mulgrew and Dylan Levitt are almost irreplaceable for Dundee United

Charlie Mulgrew has been a key signing for Dundee United this year

One of the key facets of Dundee United’s successful start to the season has been the quality of their signings.

Almost each of their seven summer arrivals have added quality to Tannadice.

But dynamic duo Charlie Mulgrew and Dylan Levitt have made the biggest impact.

Mulgrew’s assured displays from the heart of defence have been a calming influence on the team.

And Levitt’s incredible array of passing skills have helped United set the tempo in games.

Levitt was sorely missed by United on Saturday after he was forced to pull out due to a training ground injury.

But the sight of Mulgrew on the sidelines at half-time was an even bigger blow to United as rampant Hearts added to their 2-1 lead to clinch a 5-2 success.

Dundee United should reset and refocus after Hearts defeat

Tam Courts has led his Dundee United side into fourth place going into the international break

It seems almost ridiculous after a 5-2 defeat to be positive but that’s exactly how United should feel right now.

They remain in fourth place going into the international break and have produced some outstanding performances this year.

Saturday wasn’t one of those days.

Hearts imposed their slick attacking play on United and the visitors found it difficult to keep the Edinburgh side out.

But even at 3-1 United didn’t seem totally out of the game.

They twice hauled themselves back into the game with quickfire goals but ran out of steam in the end.

The international break is a time to reset and refocus. It’s not time to panic and United can bounce back.

Benji Siegrist is still a top class keeper

Benji Siegrist is still a top class keeper for Dundee United

Siegrist has had better afternoons.

On a day where there were a staggering 35 chances at either end, Siegrist still made SEVEN key saves.

Craig Gordon made save of the match as he denied Nicky Clark with a Gordon Banks-esque stop.

But while it will be an afternoon Siegrist will want to forget, Hearts were clinical with their finishing and the Swiss stopper won’t have many days like this.

