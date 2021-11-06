Hearts 5 Dundee United 2: Charlie Mulgrew injured as Jambos win seven goal Tynecastle thriller

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United suffered their second defeat in a row as a rampant Hearts side came out on top in a seven-goal Tynecastle thriller.

A Ben Woodburn double and goals from Alex Cochrane, Stephen Kingsley and Aaron McEneff gave the Edinburgh side victory.

Ryan Edwards and Nicky Clark netted for United who lost influential defender Charlie Mulgrew to injury.

Mulgrew went into the game, pitting his wits against ex-Dundee United defender John Souttar in a bid to win a late call-up to the Scotland squad.

Mulgrew insisted earlier this week he’d be ready for Scotland – if they needed him to replace the injured Grant Hanley.

But his hopes were dashed as he was crocked and replaced by Kerr Smith at half-time.

Dylan Levitt misses out for Dundee United at Hearts

United also had an injury in the build-up with Dylan Levitt replaced by Declan Glass.

Glass had the game’s first chance as his low 20-yard drive was tipped round the post by Craig Gordon.

But the hosts quickly raced into a two goal lead.

Woodburn netted his first goal for the club as his 15 yard strike was too powerful for Benji Siegrist to keep out.

And it was 2-0 in 25 minutes as Cochrane blasted in a rebound after Josh Ginnelly’s initial effort had been charged down.

Then Gordon underlined why he is Scotland’s No 1.

An inch-perfect free-kick from Mulgrew found Clark unmarked but his ten yard volley was somehow turned over by the Hearts keeper.

But Gordon could do nothing to prevent Edwards from netting from distance to pull it back to 2-1 at the break.

Mulgrew injury blow as Hearts grab early second-half strike

Just as United looked like they were coming back into it they were dealt a double blow.

Mulgrew came off injured at half-time and Woodburn grabbed his side’s third strike with a curling 20 yard strike.

Still United refused to lie down.

And they made it 3-2 as Clark met Kieran Freeman’s cross to send home a diving header.

Siegrist kept United in the game with a stunning save to deny Ginnelly from 20 yards.

But he was beaten a fourth time as Stephen Kingsley met a Cochrane free-kick to head home as the hosts went second.

And sub McEneff completed the rout with a late close-range effort.

Hearts v Dundee United teams

Hearts: Gordon; Kingsley, Souttar, Baningime, Woodburn (McEneff 82), Devlin, Moore, Cochrane, McKay (Mackay-Steven 66), Halkett, Ginnelly (Gnanduillet 78). Subs not used: Stewart; Haring, Walker, Logan.

Dundee United: Siegrist; McMann, Freeman, Mulgrew (Smith 46), Edwards, Fuchs, Niskanen, Glass (Biamou 62), Clark, Harkes, Pawlett. Subs: Newman; Hoti, Butcher, Mochrie, Appere, Biamou.

Referee – John Beaton