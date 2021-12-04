Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Whip up some drinks at a cocktail mixology class for four people at Nola in Dundee

Nola is one of Dundee's hottest cocktail venues in the city and we're giving one lucky reader the chance to bag a cocktail mixology session for them plus three friends.
By Julia Bryce
December 4 2021, 6.00am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Nola is a cocktail bar in Dundee.

As part of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway, we’ve teamed up with the popular bar to get your 2022 off to the best start.

Best known for their quirky and unique drinks offering, there’s not one cocktail the team at Nola can’t make.

You and three friends could be the winner of this giveaway.

From the classics like margaritas and daiquiris to off-menu drinks, this hidden late-night Dundee bar is the place to be for some of the best cocktails in town.

Nola on Union Street recently reopened to the public after being closed for more than a year and a half when they were scheduled to open due to a flood which hit them just before the pandemic.

Some of the drinks at Nola.

Priced at £37.50 per person the cocktail mixology class lasts two hours and will see you and your guests whip up some delicious drinks and learn more about cocktails in general.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

Inside Nola.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Nola cocktail mixology class giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022.

The cocktail class can only be booked at 6-8pm any day.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

