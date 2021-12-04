12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Whip up some drinks at a cocktail mixology class for four people at Nola in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nola is one of Dundee’s hottest cocktail venues in the city and we’re giving one lucky reader the chance to bag a cocktail mixology session for them plus three friends.

As part of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway, we’ve teamed up with the popular bar to get your 2022 off to the best start.

Best known for their quirky and unique drinks offering, there’s not one cocktail the team at Nola can’t make.

From the classics like margaritas and daiquiris to off-menu drinks, this hidden late-night Dundee bar is the place to be for some of the best cocktails in town.

Nola on Union Street recently reopened to the public after being closed for more than a year and a half when they were scheduled to open due to a flood which hit them just before the pandemic.

Priced at £37.50 per person the cocktail mixology class lasts two hours and will see you and your guests whip up some delicious drinks and learn more about cocktails in general.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Nola cocktail mixology class giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022.

The cocktail class can only be booked at 6-8pm any day.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

