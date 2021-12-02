12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win dinner, bed and breakfast for two at Fairmont in St Andrews

An error occurred. Please try again.

Behind door number two of our 12 day festive giveaway is dinner, bed and breakfast for two at The Fairmont in St Andrews.

This stunning hotel is the perfect getaway spot if you’re looking to treat yourself or your loved ones.

Offering complete rest and relaxation, this overnight stay for two might just do the trick if you are looking to chill out after a busy festive period.

The luxury guestrooms at Fairmont offer an inviting and comfortable space with Scottish touches and stunning views over the resort and St Andrews.

And when it comes to dining, there are three restaurant choices so all tastes are catered for.

The voucher is valid for a year and rooms are subject to availability (Mother’s Day weekend, Easter weekend and Valentine’s weekend cannot be booked with this prize).

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter The Fairmont giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

The prize must be redeemed after January 3, 2022 and excludes Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and Easter weekends, plus the British Open (July 10-17, 2022).

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

For more information on the hotel please visit www.fairmont.com/st-andrews-scotland or follow the hotel on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

