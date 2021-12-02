Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win dinner, bed and breakfast for two at Fairmont in St Andrews

Behind door number two of our 12 day festive giveaway is dinner, bed and breakfast for two at The Fairmont in St Andrews.
By Julia Bryce
December 2 2021, 12.27pm Updated: December 2 2021, 12.28pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
The stunning atrium at the Fairmont St Andrews

This stunning hotel is the perfect getaway spot if you’re looking to treat yourself or your loved ones.

Offering complete rest and relaxation, this overnight stay for two might just do the trick if you are looking to chill out after a busy festive period.

One of the bedrooms at the Fairmont in St Andrews.

The luxury guestrooms at Fairmont offer an inviting and comfortable space with Scottish touches and stunning views over the resort and St Andrews.

And when it comes to dining, there are three restaurant choices so all tastes are catered for.

Moet afternoon tea.

The voucher is valid for a year and rooms are subject to availability (Mother’s Day weekend, Easter weekend and Valentine’s weekend cannot be booked with this prize).

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter The Fairmont giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

The prize must be redeemed after January 3, 2022 and excludes Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and Easter weekends, plus the British Open (July 10-17, 2022).

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

For more information on the hotel please visit www.fairmont.com/st-andrews-scotland or follow the hotel on FacebookInstagram or Twitter.

