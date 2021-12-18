Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Food blogger: ‘Mince pies are a Christmas through and through’, says Catherine Devaney

By Catherine Devaney
December 18 2021, 6.00am
Mince pies.

The mince pie is quintessentially Christmas.

In this house they are devoured every which way: plain with a sprinkle of sugar and plump with mature, darkly spiced mincemeat; topped with a star and covered with icing sugar like snow; iced with a cherry on top and a dash of nostalgia for Christmases past; or even hastily assembled with puff pastry (vol au vent style) for a quick wintery snack.

It’s worth keeping an oven warm on Christmas Eve to warm up a few last-minute pies for extra sustenance amid the present wrapping and parsnip peeling.

‘Rich and moreish’

Once upon a Yuletide, Christmas mincemeat did contain meat, but now we know it as a matured, rich and moreish condiment of dried vine fruits, citrus, nuts, apple, sugar, suet and spice.

Cinnamon, all spice and nutmeg are all so evocative of this time of year and make the kitchen smell incredible. Homemade mincemeat, matured at the back of the kitchen cupboard, is of course delicious but you can also use some really superb shop-bought ones.

The addition of a little orange zest, a handful of cherries and toasted nuts, or some extra brandy as the mood takes you, goes a long way.

Catherine Devaney

Make mince pies

My Christmas star of a mince pie is the moreish frangipane version.

To make the buttery sweet pastry, cream 50g sugar and 125g butter. Add one beaten egg, little by little, until smooth, then add 200g plain flour and mix until smooth and comes together as a dough. Shape into a block, wrap in cling film and put it in the fridge to rest for at least 2 hours before rolling out.

Roll out on a well-floured surface and use an 8cm cutter to stamp out 12 rounds, 2-3mm thick. Press each one gently into an individual pie tin (fluted ones for the prettiest edges). Prick the bottoms of the tarts then pop them back in the fridge to chill while you make the frangipane.

For the frangipane: cream 100g butter with 100g caster sugar, then gradually add two beaten eggs. Add 100g ground almonds and 10g of plain flour and mix lightly until smooth. Put a tablespoon of mincemeat into each tart case then pipe or spoon the frangipane on top to cover.

Sprinkle the tops with flaked almonds and bake in a hot oven at 180C fan for 25-30 minutes or until the tops are risen and golden. While still hot, lightly brush with warmed apricot jam and enjoy warm.

