5 Tayside café and restaurant openings to look forward to in 2022

Are you looking forward to eating out somewhere new in the New Year? We’ve rounded up the Tayside cafes and restaurants opening in 2022.

It has been another challenging year for the hospitality industry, with December seeing a new raft of restrictions and uncertainty for restaurants, cafes and bars due to a new variant of coronavirus.

However, there have been many successful openings in the past year with more than nine top restaurants launching in Tayside and Fife in 2021.

And it looks like we have plenty more to look forward to as 2022 brings with it a wave of new firms gearing up to open their doors for the first time.

While some of them still need to reveal their opening dates, you can be sure we’ll be the first to let you know when they do.

Below are five of the openings we’re most looking forward to…

Rae’s – Montrose, Angus

Based in the former Madison’s Cafe and Bistro on Montrose’s High Street, Rae’s popped up on Instagram in October to say hello to the world.

Their first post read: “Born out of a love for flavour, our surroundings and good food, Rae’s focuses on delivering local, seasonal and delicious dishes while benefitting the land and community.”

Originally hoping to open at the end of November 2021, Rae’s is now aiming to begin trading in the early part of this year.

Address: 79 High Street, Montrose DD10 8QY

The Lass O’ Gowrie – Errol, Perthshire

Following an astonishing Crowdfunder earlier in December, Ali and Bob Abercrombie were left speechless after they exceeded their £10,000 goal in little over a week.

The Perthshire couple, who ran Alibob Cafe in the Carse of Gowrie, have overcome considerable hurdles to bring The Lass O’ Gowrie to the picturesque Category C listed Victoria Hall in Errol.

They’re now on the final push to get “the Lass” open, with the support of their community providing extra hope for 2022.

Famed for her amazing cakes, award-winning baker Ali will be serving up her usual treats as well as much more when they open later this month.

Address: The Victoria Hall, High Street, Errol PH2 7QP

Angus Larder and Grill – Brechin, Angus

Located in the former Brechin cafe, Bonnybreich Coffee Bothy on the A90, the Angus Grill and Larder is set to open in the early part of the year.

The premises was bought by CAM Ventures, which was launched by Perth-based Will Macpherson last May.

His aim was to invest in people in the hospitality industry who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

The eatery is undergoing a £50K refurbishment and is set to offer family-friendly dining, while supporting producers throughout Tayside and Angus.

Address: Balnabriech, Brechin DD9 6RN

Manifesto Coffee – Perth

The Perth duo behind Manifesto Coffee are getting ready to open their new city centre cafe and on-site roastery early this year.

Alex MacIntyre and Lukasz Lewaszkiewicz launched their coffee-roasting business during lockdown last year, and recently converted all their packaging to recyclable aluminium drinks cans.

Now they are hard at work renovating the Princes Street premises to mobilise their dream.

Alex has promised they will be cooking up “ridiculous cookie recipes” amongst other treats.

Address: 46 Princes Street, Perth PH2 8LJ

The Streat Kitchen – Dundee

Last on our list for restaurants opening is street food venue The Streat Kitchen, located in Dundee.

Serving up a meat and vegan menu, this venue is promising the tastiest street food including burgers, hot dogs, chicken bites and fries.

As well as this they have a range of milkshakes including gingerbread and caramel, and Kinder Bueno.

Set to open in 2022, this local food truck location is yet to be confirmed and food will be available for delivery or takeaway collection.

Address: TBC – Dundee

Spicy chicken loaded fries 🤤🤤 #loadedfries #spicychicken #cheesyfries #dundee #dundeefoodie #dundeestreetfood Posted by The Streat Kitchen on Friday, 12 November 2021

