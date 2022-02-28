Recipe: Tuck into these fluffy American pancakes with an easy berry compote

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re looking for that perfect, thick fluffy pancake stack for Pancake Day tomorrow, look no further!

These pancakes are very easy to make and just the right level of fluffy in the middle with slightly crisp edges.

I like to think the berry compote adds an elegant touch to this brunch spread, and can be made with various frozen fruits.

The trick for the perfect pancake for Shrove Tuesday (March 1) is lumpy batter. I know what you’re thinking here, but trust the process.

Whisking the batter until combined but still thick/lumpy, gives them that lift you’re looking for.

This recipe serves two, starting small, but can easily be adjusted to suit your needs.

If feeding a crowd, I like to have two pans on the go, stacking up the pancakes on a plate in the oven warmed to 50-70°C.

Fluffy American pancakes with an easy berry compote

Serves 2 – easily doubled/tripled

Ingredients

130g plain flour

2 tbsp baking powder

2 tbsp granulated sugar

130ml milk

2 medium free range eggs

1 heaped tbsp butter, melted

Toppings: maple syrup, whipped cream etc to serve

For the compote:

200g frozen berries (any will work, I like a combination of mixed berries and cherries)

2 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tbsp lemon juice

Method

Make the compote by combining all ingredients in a medium saucepan over a medium/high heat. Once bubbling, turn the heat down and continue to simmer, stirring occasionally (you can let this simmer on low heat while making the pancakes – but check to make sure it isn’t burning). Make the pancake batter in a large bowl. First add the flour, baking powder and sugar and stir to combine. Make a well in the centre before adding the milk, eggs and butter. Whisk until barely combined – it should still be lumpy – this is what gives the pancakes that lift. Place a frying pan over a medium heat, spray some oil/brush some melted butter over the pan. Use a ladle/measuring cup to scoop the batter onto the frying pan, depending on how large you want them. Fry for about 1-2 minutes – flipping when the air bubbles that form in the batter begin to pop. Fry for another minute, then remove and repeat for all remaining batter. Put the compote into a small bowl. Serve the pancakes with the compote, maple syrup, whipped cream and anything else you like.

Florence Stanton is a baking Instagrammer and blogger from Aberdeen.

