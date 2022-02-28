St Andrews eco-charity transforming town bookies into a ‘new home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Andrews eco-charity transforming town bookies into a ‘new home’

By Peter John Meiklem
February 28 2022, 5.14pm
St Andrews eco
Jane Kell at the bookies before eco hub conversion begins.

Members of a Fife charity are hoping the odds will be in their favour as they transform a former St Andrews bookies into an eco hub.

St Andrews Environmental Network (StAndEN) has taken over the former Ladbrokes branch at Kinnessburn Road.

And from Tuesday, March 1, they will be transforming it into a plastic free shop, advice centre and events space.

Volunteers hope the hub will open to the public this spring.

The group previously tried to use community asset transfer powers to obtain St Mary’s Place in the town’s Market Street.

But councillors turned down their request. They said there was not enough evidence about how the group would fund the initial proposal.

Jane Kell is StAndEN’s general manager.

“We’re very excited to have these dedicated premises for our new eco hub.

“The hub has been in the pipeline for some time.

“However, issues around our asset transfer of St Mary’s Place and the pandemic almost put these plans into jeopardy.”

What is StAndEN and what will happen in their new eco hub?

StAndEN launched in 2010, providing energy efficiency advice to residents in St Andrews and the wider North East Fife community.

Initially its mission was reducing carbon emissions and cutting household bills.

It now runs 11 environmental projects. These include schemes targeted towards energy efficiency and renewables, plastic-free and reusing, and community-based activities including gardening and beach wheelchairs.

This new eco hub in St Andrews will allow the charity to provide a one-stop shop for all its projects.

The group plans to adapt the building. It will include a plastic-free eco shop and an area where trained staff can provide practical advice on becoming more sustainable.

In addition, there will be a garden space for events.

Jane adds: “I believe the eco hub will be a great resource that the community can use seven days a week. Whether it’s for purchasing plastic-free goods, seeking tailored energy saving advice or looking for advice on reducing their carbon footprint.

“I cannot wait to welcome everyone to our new home.”

