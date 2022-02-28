St Andrews eco-charity transforming town bookies into a ‘new home’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Members of a Fife charity are hoping the odds will be in their favour as they transform a former St Andrews bookies into an eco hub.

St Andrews Environmental Network (StAndEN) has taken over the former Ladbrokes branch at Kinnessburn Road.

And from Tuesday, March 1, they will be transforming it into a plastic free shop, advice centre and events space.

Volunteers hope the hub will open to the public this spring.

The group previously tried to use community asset transfer powers to obtain St Mary’s Place in the town’s Market Street.

But councillors turned down their request. They said there was not enough evidence about how the group would fund the initial proposal.

Jane Kell is StAndEN’s general manager.

“We’re very excited to have these dedicated premises for our new eco hub.

“The hub has been in the pipeline for some time.

“However, issues around our asset transfer of St Mary’s Place and the pandemic almost put these plans into jeopardy.”

What is StAndEN and what will happen in their new eco hub?

StAndEN launched in 2010, providing energy efficiency advice to residents in St Andrews and the wider North East Fife community.

Initially its mission was reducing carbon emissions and cutting household bills.

It now runs 11 environmental projects. These include schemes targeted towards energy efficiency and renewables, plastic-free and reusing, and community-based activities including gardening and beach wheelchairs.

This new eco hub in St Andrews will allow the charity to provide a one-stop shop for all its projects.

The group plans to adapt the building. It will include a plastic-free eco shop and an area where trained staff can provide practical advice on becoming more sustainable.

In addition, there will be a garden space for events.

Jane adds: “I believe the eco hub will be a great resource that the community can use seven days a week. Whether it’s for purchasing plastic-free goods, seeking tailored energy saving advice or looking for advice on reducing their carbon footprint.

“I cannot wait to welcome everyone to our new home.”