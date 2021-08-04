Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Midweek meal: Linda McCartney’s easy recipe for black bean tacos

By Julia Bryce
August 4 2021, 5.00pm
Linda McCartney’s black bean tacos.
While Linda McCartney may have passed away in 1998, her love of food still lives on thanks to her family.

Launching a new cookbook, Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen, her daughters Mary and Stella, and their dad, Paul McCartney, have come together to showcase her recipes and the importance of eating a plant-based diet, something Linda was very passionate about.

This recipe for her black bean tacos makes for a great Mexican feast and the dish can be cooked up in no time at all.

Using a range of spices and fresh ingredients why not recreate this dish and have your very own taco night!

Linda McCartney’s black bean tacos

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to drizzle
  • 1 medium onion, peeled and finely chopped
  • 5 medium garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
  • 2 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tbsp sweet smoked paprika
  • 2 x 400g tins of black beans, drained
  • 200g ripe medium tomatoes, chopped
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

To serve:

  • 8 taco shells or tortillas
  • 150g guacamole
  • 150g salsa, from a jar
  • Large handful of fresh coriander, leaves only
  • 1 tsp dried chilli flakes
  • Lime wedges

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook gently for eight minutes until softened, taking care not to let them burn.
  2. Add the spices and cook for another three minutes until aromatic, then add the black beans, tomatoes and 250ml of water and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 20 minutes or until almost all of the water has evaporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Heat the tacos or tortillas. Serve the black beans on top with the guacamole and salsa, then sprinkle with fresh coriander leaves, chilli flakes and lime wedges.

Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen: More than 90 plant-based recipes to save the planet and nourish the soul by Linda, Paul, Mary and Stella McCartney is published by Seven Dials, priced £26. Available now at smarturl.it/LindaMcCartneyBook.

 

