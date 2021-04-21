Living Life Well: plan to improve mental health in Tayside launches

Plans to improve mental health and wellbeing services in Tayside have been launched with an online event.

Living Life Well In The Community, the event to launch a new strategy to tackle mental health and wellbeing, was hosted by Dundee youth charity Feeling Strong.

The online event featured a range of key speakers, community presentations and opportunities for questions from the public.

NHS Tayside Chief Executive Grant Archibald opened the event and discussed the development and launch of the Living Life Well Strategy.

Those who missed the chance to attend can view the event online where the strategy can also be viewed.

Mental health high on voter agenda

Mental health and the running of the NHS topped voter priorities in Courier country, recent polling found.

In a survey carried out by Survation for DC Thomson politics, fears over a lack of provision in psychiatric and psychological services dominated public concern in a post-pandemic world.

Radical new approach

The published Living Life Well strategy sees a reimagining of how people with mental health are cared for in Tayside.

Hundreds of people with lived and professional experience have been involved in producing it as well as redesigning services in communities and hospitals.

It follows on from concerns raised in the Scottish Parliament in May 2018 about the provision of mental health services in Tayside.

An inquiry to examine the accessibility, safety, quality and standards of care provided by all mental health services in the region was commissioned as a result.

The scathing final report, Trust and Respect, was published in 2020 and was chaired by David Strang CBE and called for a radical new approach to services.

Call for others to take part

A further Living Life Well in the Community event is being planned for later in the year and any organisations or services which would like to take part are encouraged to get in touch with tay.mhwteam@nhs.scot to register their interest.