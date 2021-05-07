Oxford/AstraZeneca alternative offered to Under 40s in UK – what symptoms have caused concern?

Under 40s in the UK are to be given an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

But what are the side effects that caused concern and how do the other jags measure up?

The decision was made following 242 blood clotting cases reported during the AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out up to April 28.

The UK’s medicines safety regulator says the risk is slightly higher in younger age groups. The majority of the events occurred after the first dose.

However, the UK government stressed all the vaccines are “highly effective” and that adverse effects from the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot are “extremely rare”.

As a precaution, the government said, anyone who has any of the following symptoms from around four days to four weeks after vaccination should seek prompt medical advice.

Severe headache that is not relieved with painkillers or is getting worse

Headache that feels worse when you lie down or bend over

Headache that is unusual for you and occurs with blurred vision, feeling or being sick, problems speaking, weakness, drowsiness or seizures

Rash that looks like small bruises or bleeding under the skin

Shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling or persistent abdominal pain

Most common side effects

The most common side effect from the Pfizer and Moderna jags was reported in recent research to be fatigue.

Headaches and chills were reported as second and third.

Those who received AstraZeneca reported a headache as the most prevalent side effect with fatigue and shivers second and third most reported.

Prof Wei Shen Lim, from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said: “Safety remains our number one priority.

“As Covid-19 rates continue to come under control, we are advising that adults aged 18 – 39 years with no underlying health conditions are offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, if available, and if it does not cause delays in having the vaccine.”

More than 34 million people have received a first dose of a vaccine in the UK so far.