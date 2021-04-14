Wednesday, April 14th 2021 Show Links
Why don’t I get a choice over which coronavirus vaccine I get?

by Jake Keith
April 14 2021, 12.00pm Updated: April 14 2021, 12.36pm
© Shutterstock / Illus_mancoronavirus vaccine choice
There will likely be four Covid-19 vaccines available in the UK soon. Shutterstock / Illus_man

There are no plans to offer the UK population a choice of coronavirus vaccine.

Government officials have confirmed the programme will continue to give patients whatever brand is in stock locally on the day.

But where does this leave people pushing to have a choice?

Ultimately, the UK Government could have seven different vaccines, after pre-ordering doses from the most promising options.

