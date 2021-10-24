Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
5 top ways to curb your caffeine addiction

By Saskia Harper
October 24 2021, 9.00am

The UK drinks an average of 123 million cups of tea and 95 million cups of coffee a day.

And while moderate caffeine consumption is classified as safe, it’s important to know relying on caffeine too much can have devastating effects on the body.

Health issues can range from increased blood pressures to sleep disturbances.

Here are our expert’s tips on how to curb your caffeine addiction and not be too reliant on your usual Starbucks pick me ups.

Cut back gradually

To avoid major withdrawal symptoms, the best thing you can do is to reduce your caffeine consumption gradually.

Instead of filling your morning cup of coffee to the top, try filling it a third of the way up and see how you feel for the rest of the day.

Gradually lowering your consumption can help with withdrawal symptoms.

Similarly, say our health experts at Delamere, instead of ordering your usual large cup of coffee, order a small.

Cutting back slowly will help lessen symptoms such as headaches, irritability and nausea.

Know which products have caffeine

As well as your normal cup of coffee, be aware that fizzy drinks, energy drinks, chocolate and even chewing gum have caffeine in them.

While you may not want to cut these out of your diet completely, simply knowing these products contain caffeine is one of the first steps to curbing your addiction.

Try alternatives

For instance, switch your morning cup of coffee to a cup of green tea to limit caffeine intake.

Alternatives to coffee with lower caffeine levels include green tea.

It contains half the amount of caffeine as brewed coffee and contains many health benefits, such as improved brain function and increased prevention of Type 2 diabetes.

If you’re feeling brave, you may want to try switching your morning cup to water or juice.

Switch to decaf

If you drink caffeine for the taste, try switching to decaf.

From decaf teas, coffees and sodas, there are so many alternatives that will make you forget that you are not drinking caffeine.

Decaf coffee could create a placebo effect.

This may even create a placebo effect where your body feels just as awake and alert.

If you’re not ready to fully make the switch, try using the tea shortcut where you brew your usual cup of tea for a shorter amount of time to reduce the amount of caffeine in it.

Drink more water

When it comes to water intake, health experts generally recommend you need to drink about two litres of water a day.

If you find you are not consuming this much, this may be a sign that you need to cut down on your caffeine intake.

It’s important to stay hydrated.

If this is the case, make it a goal to drink more water.

A top tip is to get a transparent water bottle that has time markings on it – this will give you a realistic idea of how much water you should drink within a set period of time.

