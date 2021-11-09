Covid Scotland: What are vaccination rules for NHS workers – and are there plans to make jags mandatory?

An error occurred. Please try again.

The UK Government has announced they will make Covid vaccination mandatory for NHS staff in England.

They’ve imposed a deadline of Spring 2022 for NHS workers to receive both doses of the Covid vaccine, or risk losing their jobs.

But what are the vaccine rules for healthcare workers in Scotland? And are there plans to make double-jags compulsory north of the border too?

We’re answering all your questions about healthcare vaccine status in Scotland.

What are the current rules for healthcare workers in Scotland?

NHS staff working in GP practices, hospitals and other healthcare settings must follow the national workplace coronavirus rules.

This means wearing a face covering and socially distancing wherever possible.

The self-isolation rules for NHS staff were updated in August. In order to be exempt

from self-isolation staff must:

Be double vaccinated with an approved vaccine at least 14 days prior to exposure

Have had a negative PCR test, where the sample is taken after exposure

Not currently be self-isolating as a positive case

Not have Covid-19 symptoms

What are the rules for social care staff?

Similar rules regarding personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distancing are in place for staff working in care homes.

Care homes are currently advised to follow a regular staff testing regime of weekly PCR testing and twice weekly lateral flow testing.

More information about the self-isolation exemption for health and social care workers can be found here.

Will vaccines be mandatory in Scotland?

The Scottish Government has no plans to follow in the footsteps of the UK Government and make it mandatory for healthcare workers to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

It has previously said this is due to the large numbers of healthcare workers in Scotland opting to get the vaccine since it became available last year.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “There are currently no plans to introduce mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for NHS and care staff in Scotland.

“Uptake rates are incredibly high amongst NHS and care staff in Scotland and we are deeply grateful for their efforts during the pandemic.”