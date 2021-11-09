Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid Scotland: What are vaccination rules for NHS workers – and are there plans to make jags mandatory?

By Saskia Harper
November 9 2021, 3.02pm Updated: November 9 2021, 3.19pm

The UK Government has announced they will make Covid vaccination mandatory for NHS staff in England.

They’ve imposed a deadline of Spring 2022 for NHS workers to receive both doses of the Covid vaccine, or risk losing their jobs.

But what are the vaccine rules for healthcare workers in Scotland? And are there plans to make double-jags compulsory north of the border too?

We’re answering all your questions about healthcare vaccine status in Scotland.

What are the current rules for healthcare workers in Scotland?

NHS staff working in GP practices, hospitals and other healthcare settings must follow the national workplace coronavirus rules.

This means wearing a face covering and socially distancing wherever possible.

The self-isolation rules for NHS staff were updated in August. In order to be exempt
from self-isolation staff must:

  • Be double vaccinated with an approved vaccine at least 14 days prior to exposure
  • Have had a negative PCR test, where the sample is taken after exposure
  • Not currently be self-isolating as a positive case
  • Not have Covid-19 symptoms

What are the rules for social care staff?

Similar rules regarding personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distancing are in place for staff working in care homes.

Care homes are currently advised to follow a regular staff testing regime of weekly PCR testing and twice weekly lateral flow testing.

More information about the self-isolation exemption for health and social care workers can be found here.

Will vaccines be mandatory in Scotland?

The Scottish Government has no plans to follow in the footsteps of the UK Government and make it mandatory for healthcare workers to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

It has previously said this is due to the large numbers of healthcare workers in Scotland opting to get the vaccine since it became available last year.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “There are currently no plans to introduce mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for NHS and care staff in Scotland.

“Uptake rates are incredibly high amongst NHS and care staff in Scotland and we are deeply grateful for their efforts during the pandemic.”

