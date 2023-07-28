‘George Alagiah might still be here’: Dundee and Perthshire bowel cancer survivors share screening stories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing
Health & Wellbeing

‘George Alagiah might still be here’: Dundee and Perthshire bowel cancer survivors share screening stories

Gordon Douglas and Pete Orange credit the Scottish screening system for saving their lives and believe everyone over the age of 50 in the UK should benefit from it. Debbie Clarke reports.

Debbie Clarke
Coupar Angus farmer Gordon Douglas reveals how bowel cancer screening saved his life.
Coupar Angus farmer Gordon Douglas reveals how bowel cancer screening saved his life. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Bowel cancer survivors in Dundee and Perthshire have praised the bowel screening programme in Scotland for detecting the disease early following the death of BBC newsreader George Alagiah.

Gordon Douglas, from Coupar Angus, and Pete Orange, from Broughty Ferry, are both in their fifties and credit the Scottish Bowel Screening Programme for saving their lives.

Gordon revealed he dismissed the screening test when he was first eligible to have it when he turned 50.

“I felt completely fine. I had no symptoms whatsoever.

“But something told me I had better do it,” he explained.

“So two years later when I was offered it I decided to do it just in case.”

That decision proved to be life-changing for Gordon as the test results came back positive.

He had to do a re-test and went for more scans.

Gordon said: “I was diagnosed with bowel cancer in June 2016 after having a colonoscopy at Perth Royal Infirmary.

“I was shown where the cancer was in my bowel. It wasn’t very big.”

Gordon Douglas
Gordon Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Gordon, who works as a potato and cereal farmer, said a few weeks later he underwent an operation to have the cancer removed.

“They were able to cut it all out without removing a large part of my bowel and it was stage two cancer,” he explained.

“And while they were able to remove it all, they said I should have what they called ‘clean-up chemo’.

“This was to make sure bits hadn’t spread and could grow elsewhere.”

Being given the all-clear from bowel cancer

Gordon had five rounds of chemotherapy at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

And every year afterwards, for the next five, he was given an ultrasound scan with check-ups and blood tests taken every six months.

Gordon, who is now 59, has also continued having the bowel screening test every two years.

There has been no return of the cancer.

Bowel screening proved to be a lifesaver

Speaking about the Scottish screening programme, Gordon said: “It definitely saved my life.

Gordon urges people to have the bowel cancer screening test when they are eligible.
Gordon urges people to have the bowel cancer screening test when they are eligible. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I can’t understand why it is only available in Scotland to those over 50 and not everywhere in the UK.

“It is really important that everyone takes the test.

“It is scary to think what the outcome could be if people don’t.”

Gordon recommends others get screened if they are eligible.

He said: “I always say don’t be silly, take the test when it comes in.

“It is so much easier to do now than it used to be too.

“It is really simple, takes a couple of minutes and it could save your life.”

When was Pete diagnosed with bowel cancer?

Pete Orange had his bowel cancer detected by the Scottish bowel screening programme in 2010 when he was aged 56.

Pete, who lives in Broughty Ferry, had a cancerous polyp removed.

He said: “I must confess the screening started when I was 50 and I never bothered doing it.

“I didn’t think bowel cancer affected me because I had no symptoms whatsoever.

“But now I am an advocate of everyone doing the screening test.”

Pete said it was his wife who strongly suggested he use the kit.

“I decided to do it and they must have found something because they sent me another test to do.

“I was subsequently called in for a colonoscopy and they discovered a polyp in my bowel which they removed.

“It was sent away to be tested and it was found to be positive.”

Bowel cancer found at an early stage

Pete said a second polyp, which was non-cancerous, was also found.

At that time it was decided to leave it but four years ago it was removed at Perth Royal Infirmary – due to the high risk of it becoming cancerous at a later stage.

“In my case the cancer was found very, very early,” he said.

“I was fortunate the cancer was only in the head of the polyp.

“If I had gone another year or 18 months, I may well have had to get the operation to have part of my bowel taken out.

“Perhaps even chemotherapy.

“It’s a simple test to do, it takes you minutes to do it, it’s sent off and you get the result back very quickly. That’s you peace of mind for two years.”

‘Bowel cancer screening should be offered to everyone over 50’

Pete, 68, believes bowel test screening should be offered to everyone over the age of 50 in the UK, no matter where they live.

“I agree with George Alagiah that the test should be available to people in England over the age of 50, same as it is in Scotland.

“If it had, he might still be here.

“He was only a year younger than me so it probably all happened to him at a similar time to myself.

“I was tested, got the result and a solution that worked for me followed, whereas he didn’t have that opportunity.

“I was shocked when I had found out he had died.”

He added: “Anyone who has ever had a positive cancer diagnosis will all say get the screening test done and get it done as soon as you are able to.”

BBC newsreader George Alagiah

In Scotland men and women aged between 50 and 74 are offered free NHS bowel screening test kits every two years.

However, in England, the free kits are currently only sent to those aged 60 to 74.

The BBC newsreader George Alagiah, who passed away from bowel cancer earlier this week at the age of 67, supported a campaign by Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer to make cancer screening available to everyone in England from the age of 50.

BBC newsreader George Alagiah.
BBC newsreader George Alagiah. Image: Francesco Guidicini/Shutterstock

Previously he had said that had he been screened in his 50s, as is the case in Scotland, his cancer is likely to have been detected earlier which may have increased his chances of survival.

How many people in Scotland have bowel cancer?

According to statistics from Public Health Scotland, around 4,000 people in Scotland are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year.

In the UK as a whole, nearly 43,000 people are diagnosed every 12 months – this equates to nearly 120 people every day.

Chances of survival for at least five years with stage four bowel cancer are less than 10%, while for stage one it is nearly 100%.

But on a positive note, figures also reveal that bowel screening uptake in Scotland between May 2019- April 2021 was 65%  – the highest in the programme’s history.

The statistics showed uptake for this period was greater in females (67%) than in males (63%).

Access to lifesaving tests

Genevieve Edwards, chief executive at Bowel Cancer UK, said: “We were deeply saddened to hear our supporter George Alagiah had died.

“Since he shared the news of his diagnosis, George used his powerful platform to encourage people to take part in bowel cancer screening.

“Bowel cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in Scotland.

“But it doesn’t have to be this way as it’s treatable and curable if diagnosed early.

“Quite simply, bowel cancer screening could save your life.

“We would encourage everyone to complete the test when they receive it.”

Expansion of bowel screening programme in England

A spokesman for NHS England said everyone aged 60 to 74 years who is registered with a GP and lives in England is automatically sent an NHS bowel cancer screening kit every two years.

He said the programme is expanding so that everyone aged 50 to 59 years will be eligible for screening. This is happening gradually over four years and started in April 2021 with 56 year olds.

The spokesman added that the programme has also started to include those aged 58.

 

 

More from Health & Wellbeing

Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Eljamel scandal: 6 times politicians flip-flopped on public inquiry into disgraced Dundee surgeon
A photo of McIntyres Dundee Hairdressers.
Love good hair days? 5 items you can’t live without
Dudhope Young People's Inpatient Unit.
Girl, 15, falls from roof of Dundee health unit leaving her 'unable to walk'
Izzy Tait from Dundee won Scotland's Strongest Woman competition. She is pictured with her trophy alongside the runners-up. Image: Bryan Robertson Photography.
How Dundee gran Izzy overcame rare brain condition to become Scotland's Strongest Woman
Daniel Waterston. Image: Kirsty Waterston
Dundee man, 30, fighting for life in hospital after heart attack
NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital Dundee
Hundreds of women forced to travel amid NHS Tayside breast cancer scandal
Charlotte Blackler runs bee therapy sessions in an apipod at Monachyle Mhor. Here, she and Gayle Ritchie enjoys some bread and honey as part of the experience. Picture: Kenny Smith.
Bee therapy: We try out the UK's first 'bee therapy' retreat in Perthshire
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston loves mountain biking in Scotland's Highlands and Islands. Image: Douglas Roulston
Why did a Broughty Ferry artist paint the Cairngorms on a mountain bike?
Laura Findlay from Perth is raising awareness of Perth charity Trauma Healing Together after it helped her with her mental health struggles. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
'Every day is a struggle': How pioneering Perth counsellors help Laura live with Borderline…
First Minister Humza Yousaf with Eljamel victim Theresa Mallett.
Fife gran harmed by Eljamel claims Humza Yousaf visited her at home ‘to make…