How Kirkcaldy gran Rosemarie learned to live again – after falling into a coma and waking up blind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing
Health & Wellbeing

How Kirkcaldy gran Rosemarie learned to live again – after falling into a coma and waking up blind

Five years ago Rosemarie Broadley fell into a diabetic coma and when she woke up in hospital six weeks later, she was unable to see Debbie Clarke reports.
Debbie Clarke
When Kirkcaldy gran Rosemarie Broadley was woken from a diabetic coma she discovered she was blind.
When Kirkcaldy gran Rosemarie Broadley was woken from a diabetic coma she discovered she was blind. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Just over five years ago Rosemarie Broadley dropped her mum off at her home in Glenrothes, gave her a kiss and a cuddle and told her she would see her the next day.

But little did she know this would be the last time she would ever see her again.

The then 55-year-old went home to Kirkcaldy, got into her bed and fell asleep.

And when she woke up in hospital six weeks later, Rosemarie was blind.

In that instant, her life had changed completely and would never be the same again.

When Rosemarie was brought out of the <yoastmark class=

“When they brought me out of the coma, I remember the doctor telling me I was now blind,” she said.

“I thought he was joking.

“My daughter was there and when I heard her voice I thought I could see her face.

“It was like my brain was telling me I could see her.”

Rosemarie, who has Type 1 diabetes, continued: “But when I fell into a diabetic coma I didn’t realise I was taking seizures.

“This resulted in my brain not sending signals to my eyes, leaving me blind.”

Stress could have contributed to diabetic coma

The former foster carer, who is originally from Dunfermline, believes stress played a big part in what happened to her.

Rosemarie, 61, said: “My marriage had broken up, I had to sell my house in England – where I had lived for ten years – move back up to Scotland and start afresh.

“It was all incredibly stressful.

“I wasn’t taking care of myself and I was just exhausted.”

Her young foster daughter had been living with her at the time but hadn’t realised it was anything serious when she discovered Rosemarie had been sick while asleep at home.

She had sought help when Rosemarie didn’t wake up, resulting in her being taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on May 30, 2018.

First few weeks in hospital

Rosemarie, who has two daughters, Danniel and Samantha, hadn’t realised how weak she was after being in the diabetic coma for all those weeks.

“I remember being in hospital and I couldn’t walk because I had been lying in bed for such a long time.

“My body was very weak and I had lost a lot of weight.”

After spending a few weeks in the Victoria, Rosemarie was transferred to Cameron Hospital in July 2018 so she could focus on her rehabilitation by having physiotherapy.

She remained there for the next few months until October.

Learning to accept she is now blind

Rosemarie recalls the moment when she started to acknowledge her condition.

“It took me a long time to try and accept I was blind.

Rosemarie Broadley, who is blind, with her two grandchildren, Blythe and Zachary.
Rosemarie Broadley, who is blind, with her two grandchildren, Blythe and Zachary. Image: Samantha Wotherspoon.

“I remember when I was in hospital and my daughter had brought some clothes for me and had put them in the wardrobe.

“I was looking for something particular and I just couldn’t find it.

“It was just the thought of going into a wardrobe and not knowing what anything looked like.

“I had to just feel the clothes with my fingertips, using them as my eyes. And I got so upset.

“I broke down because I thought I can’t even pick out my own clothes.”

Rosemarie Broadley with her grandchildren Zachary, 6 and Blythe, 4.
Rosemarie Broadley with her grandchildren Zachary, 6 and Blythe, 4. Image: Samantha Wotherspoon.

Rosemarie, who has six grandchildren and one great grand-daughter, added: “My grandchildren have also only ever known me as a blind person.

“I have held them, kissed and cuddled them, but I have never been able to see them.”

How Rosemarie rebuilt her life

Rosemarie was able to go home the first week in October.

“I didn’t care that I was in darkness, it was just great to be home.”

She had representatives from social care attending, to give her personal care and practical help with meals.

Representatives from Seescape, which helps those in Fife with a visual impairment, also offered her support.

The charity’s technology team helped to set up her phone with voice commands so she could reply to texts and make calls.

But the one thing she wanted to do more than anything else was to walk unassisted.

Rosemarie, who is blind, wanted to be able to walk locally near her home in Kirkcaldy.
Rosemarie, who is blind, wanted to be able to walk locally near her home in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I just wanted to be able to go for a walk on my own – to have my freedom.

“I needed to know I could go out on my own eventually and do the things I wanted to do. Being as independent as I possibly could be.”

Regaining independence

Seescape vision rehabilitation specialist Elaina Hutchison supported Rosemarie to learn the three mile route to her daughter’s house and walking to local shops with the help of a cane.

It took her a few months to a year to build up her confidence to master the routes – taking in pavements, main roads and pedestrian crossings.

“I just did little sections at a time and repeated them over and over – this is how I learned the route.”

Elaina also helped Rosemarie to re-learn daily tasks most of us take for granted.

This included simple things like making a cup of tea and preparing vegetables for meals.

Rosemarie Broadley (61) from Kirkcaldy, who is blind, with Seescape support worker, Elaina Hutchison, making a cup of tea.
Rosemarie Broadley (61) from Kirkcaldy, who is blind, with Seescape vision rehabilitation specialist, Elaina Hutchison, making a cup of tea. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Rosemarie said: “It was learning how to hold knives safely when chopping vegetables.

“The knowledge of how to do it was still in my head but it was trying to bring that information forward.

“I’m not saying it was easy, it wasn’t. It was terrifying.

“But I managed it and I can now make cups of tea as well as stovies and homemade soup.

“Elaina and Seescape have been brilliant with any help I have needed or just giving me that extra time to take things in.”

Rosemarie, who is blind after being from a diabetic coma, with Seescape rehabilitation specialist Elaina Hutchison
Rosemarie, who is blind after being from a diabetic coma, with Seescape vision rehabilitation specialist Elaina Hutchison. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Elaina said: “Looking at what she has come from to what she has achieved now is unbelievable.

“She has built up her confidence and looking at the possibilities of what she can do, to what she is now doing, is amazing.

“And she just keeps going. I am very proud of her.”

The sky’s the limit for Rosemarie

Rosemarie has gone on to prove there doesn’t have to be any limitations on what she can do just because she is blind.

Two years ago she bought her daughter a skydiving experience (Skydive St Andrews) at Glenrothes and as her daughter didn’t want to do it alone, Rosemarie decided to do it with her.

“I tippled out the plane, started plummeting to earth but I felt was if I was floating,” Rosemarie explained.

“Then the chute came out and I was getting pulled back up the way.

Kirkcaldy Rosemarie Broadley is blind after being woken from a diabetic coma. She is pictured with her daughter Samantha at skydiving experience together in Glenrothes
Rosemarie Broadley, who is blind, with daughter Samantha at skydiving experience together in Glenrothes. Image: Samantha Wotherspoon.

“I asked the instructor guy who was with me if we were over the sea and he said no.

“I told him all I could taste was salt.

“I was also trying very hard not to be sick as I knew it would go back on him as he was above me.

“So that was my experience as a blind person!”

Hopes and plans for the future

Rosemarie’s plans for the future include being able to find a job.

And she hopes to make progress in securing work over the next year.

“When I was lying in the hospital bed, after I came out the coma and they told me I was blind, I thought of all the things I had seen and how lucky I have been in life.

“And that got me through a lot. Worse things can happen but I am still here.”

 

  • We’d love to hear about your health journey – have you overcome the challenges of living with a long-term condition? Or have you marked a special achievement despite having health difficulties? Please contact us with your story by emailing: debbie.clarke@dcthomson.co.uk

More from Health & Wellbeing

Women swimming in Loch Venachar.
Life after dark: The night wild swimmer and her love for Loch Venachar
Sharon Murdoch says her grandson, Lyall, has been waiting nearly a year for ADHD and autism medication. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee boy still waiting for medication nearly a year after ADHD and autism diagnosis
Julie leads the Dance for Parkinson's class
Finding fun and friendship at a dance class for Parkinson's in Perth
Publicity pictures show Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
Inside story of how Dundee man's role as period dignity officer caused national storm
8
Curator Cat Dunn. Image: Fife Contemporary
St Andrews art exhibition: What does it mean to have dual identity?
Emma Duncan with dad Stuart and mum Jane at home in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy radio reporter shares what it's like to be raised by deaf parents
NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald.
NHS Tayside chief Grant Archibald begins phased retirement as new deputy appointed
Broughty Ferry mum Shannon Lamb will walk down the aisle carrying her son, Hunter, when she marries her fiance Mark Taylor next year following her stage 4 cancer diagnosis
Broughty Ferry mum to carry 'miracle son' down aisle after stage 4 cancer diagnosis
Dundee consultant psychiatrist Dr Fabian Haut loves playing pickleball and recommends physical exercise for good mental health. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ditch the booze, sleep well and… play Pickleball? Dundee psychiatrist on how to stay…
An epilepsy diagnosis inspired a Fife writer to publish his first book.
My Health Journey: How a near fatal epileptic seizure helped a Fife writer to…