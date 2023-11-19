We tackle Jock’s Road – a dramatic wilderness hike from Angus to Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We tackle Jock’s Road – a dramatic wilderness hike from Angus to Aberdeenshire

Join Gayle on a hike on Jock’s Road, through the mountains from Glen Doll to Braemar. Gayle Ritchie reports.
Gayle Ritchie
Grampian Club to walk Jock's Road - from Glen Doll to Braemar.
Gayle joined The Grampian Club to walk Jock's Road - from Glen Doll to Braemar.

Walking Jock’s Road from Glen Doll to Braemar had been on my bucket list for years.

However, the logistics of organising transport at one end or the other of the historic 14-mile trail always put me off .

So when I was invited to join The Grampian Club for a day’s hike, with a bus picking us up in either Dundee or Blairgowrie, and collecting us in Braemar, I jumped at the chance.

It was an early start. And I don’t do early. I was therefore somewhat shell-shocked as I dragged my knackered body out of bed in the pitch dark at 5.30am, defrosted the car and drove to Blairgowrie.

There were 29 of us on the bus, and some folk were less bleary-eyed than others.

Cruising through Glen Clova

As the bus cruised through Glen Clova, the sun rose, casting a magical, golden glow on the hillside. I realised I didn’t feel too bad.

When we reached Glen Doll, we split into groups, with the majority aiming to complete Jock’s Road and finish up in Braemar with a pint, and a few going off piste, adding in a series of Munros.

So why is the route, also known as the Tolmounth, called Jock’s Road?

Historic right of way

It’s often said the historic right of way is named after a shepherd, John (Jock) Winter, who testified against a rich Scot – Duncan Macpherson.

Originally from Inverness, Macpherson had made his fortune sheep farming in Australia.

On Jock’s Road, looking down to Loch Callater.

When he returned to Scotland in the late 19th Century, he bought Glen Doll Estate and tried to ban people from crossing his land.

Like generations before him, Jock had regularly driven his livestock from Braemar to market in Kirriemuir: the route was a vital artery for sheep farmers and cattle drovers.

Jock vs the wealthy landowner

And so Jock was among those who fought Macpherson, with the Scottish Rights of Way Society taking a challenge through the courts all the way to the House of Lords.

Macpherson lost the case in 1888, and it was a landmark ruling, setting a precedent that’s protected public access to multiple routes through Scotland ever since.

Striking scenery

Setting off from the car park, we marched through forestry, crossing the tumbling White Water and turning onto a narrow path heading up the glen.

Crossing the White Water.

The scenery is striking – wild, lonely, frost-encrusted moorland set against brooding mountains and sweeping corries.

Davy’s Bourach

It didn’t take long to reach the iconic red door of Davy’s Bourach, built as an emergency shelter in 1966 by Davie Glen.

This humble shelter speaks volumes of the tragic history of Jock’s Road.

Davy’s Bourach.

A plaque on a rock nearby pays tribute to five members of the Universal Hiking Club from Glasgow who perished here when a violent storm hit on New Year’s Day 1959.

It took until mid-April until the body of the last walker was found.

Tragic history

Davie, a dry stane dyker and hillwalker from Tealing, had been involved in the search missions, personally finding two of the victims.

Davie Glen in 1965.

After the tragedy, he set about building the bourach, and it’s been a place where walkers can take refuge ever since.

It’s quite dark and dinky inside but I’d certainly be glad to hunker down here in the worst of conditions.

Enjoying sunshine along Jock’s Road.

Beyond the bourach, the plateau path becomes pretty exposed as it rises to 900m, just shy of the 920m summit of Crow Craigies.

We pause for a snack stop, but the cold sets in fairly quickly, so we don’t hang about.

Looking out of Davy’s Bourach to the hills beyond.

Knobbly summits

Then it’s a case of dropping down to a saddle between the Munro of Tolmount and the series of knobbly summits known as the Knaps of Fafernie.

It’s at this point that we cross the Aberdeenshire-Angus boundary.

The views – up the eastern flank of Tolmount, and down towards Glen Callater and its distant, shimmering loch – are outstanding.

Loch Callater

There’s bog and mire to navigate, but before long, we’re marching along the burn that flows into Loch Callater, arriving at the bothy (Callater Stables) as the sun starts to dip.

I nip up a small mound nearby to find a stone memorial to the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. It certainly commands fine views over the mirror-like loch, with mountains reflected in it.

Members of The Grampian Club on the banks of Loch Callater.

It’s a cracking spot for a picnic before the final yomp down the Landrover track to Auchallater, just off the A93.

We’ve made good time, and with a few folk still up the Munros, we march on to Braemar, rather than wait in the cold for the bus.

Having a picnic at the bothy at Loch Callater.

Crossing Clunie Water, we find a quiet back road that takes us through woodland, past the golf course, and finally lands up in the village.

The pub is calling!

When we hit up Farquharson’s Bar, we work out we’ve walked at least 16 miles – well worthy of a pint!

It’s great to hang out with such a friendly, welcoming bunch of folk, and I’m keen to head out with them again soon.

Stunning Loch Callater.

However, we don’t spend too long in the pub – we get a call telling us the Munro baggers are waiting for us back at Auchallater.

And so we hop on the bus, strip off our sweaty socks and snooze – or chat – on the journey back.

I get off at Blairgowrie and collect my car, but that’s no hardship, especially as I pop into Tesco for wine and pizza. What a cracking day!

  • Founded in 1927, the Grampian Club is a mountaineering, climbing and hillwalking club based in Dundee. It runs day, weekend and indoor meets, plus climbing sessions and social activities.
  • Membership is £30 a year which includes membership of Mountaineering Scotland. Trips involving bus hire usually cost £16 per person. The club owns two properties – in Torridon and Glen Etive.
  • For more details see grampianclub.org.uk/
Conversation

