Glen Doll: Car park reopens at Angus beauty spot seven weeks after Storm Arwen

The car park at an Angus beauty spot has finally reopened seven weeks after Storm Arwen forced it to shut.

The site at Glen Doll can now be used by visitors to the Angus Glens.

However, forest rangers have warned that large parts of the wooded areas remain unsafe and impassable, after trees were blown over or damaged in the storm.

The glen includes many popular walking routes including Kilbo Path, Jock’s Road and Corrie Fee.

‘Significant windblown damage’ to area

Rangers are urging visitors to speak with them before heading off into the glen.

A spokesperson said: “Storm Arwen has caused significant windblown damage to the forestry.

“As a result, all Forest and Land Scotland (FLS) waymarked trails still remain impassable.

“This includes. South Esk Trail, White Water Trail, Jock’s Road and Dounalt Trail and Corrie Fee.

“It is now possible to walk up the Moulzie track to Bachnagairn to access the climbing on Juanjorge, subject to nesting raptors, or the open hill up to Broad Cairn, Cairn Bannoch and beyond.

“This is the only trail that is accessible so walkers would have to come back the same way.

“It’s not possible to come back via Loch Esk down Jock’s Road, or Corrie Fee, the forest is impassable in these areas.

“Visitors to the area are strongly advised to speak with the ranger staff for up-to-date information before heading off.”

Dozens of calls to councils over Storm Arwen

Earlier this month councils in Tayside and Fife revealed the scale of damage that they dealt with in the wake of Storm Arwen.

Winds of more than 90mph battered the region in November in what was one of the worst storms in living memory.

It led to roofs coming off buildings, thousands of trees falling and even a driving range in Dundee collapsed under the pressure of the hurricane-force gusts.