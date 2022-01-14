Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glen Doll: Car park reopens at Angus beauty spot seven weeks after Storm Arwen

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 14 2022, 2.39pm Updated: January 14 2022, 3.18pm
Hundreds of trees have been damaged at Glen Doll.
The car park at an Angus beauty spot has finally reopened seven weeks after Storm Arwen forced it to shut.

The site at Glen Doll can now be used by visitors to the Angus Glens.

However, forest rangers have warned that large parts of the wooded areas remain unsafe and impassable, after trees were blown over or damaged in the storm.

The glen includes many popular walking routes including Kilbo Path, Jock’s Road and Corrie Fee.

‘Significant windblown damage’ to area

Rangers are urging visitors to speak with them before heading off into the glen.

A spokesperson said: “Storm Arwen has caused significant windblown damage to the forestry.

“As a result, all Forest and Land Scotland (FLS) waymarked trails still remain impassable.

“This includes. South Esk Trail, White Water Trail, Jock’s Road and Dounalt Trail and Corrie Fee.

Some of the damage caused by the storm.

“It is now possible to walk up the Moulzie track to Bachnagairn to access the climbing on Juanjorge, subject to nesting raptors, or the open hill up to Broad Cairn, Cairn Bannoch and beyond.

“This is the only trail that is accessible so walkers would have to come back the same way.

“It’s not possible to come back via Loch Esk down Jock’s Road, or Corrie Fee, the forest is impassable in these areas.

“Visitors to the area are strongly advised to speak with the ranger staff for up-to-date information before heading off.”

Dozens of calls to councils over Storm Arwen

Earlier this month councils in Tayside and Fife revealed the scale of damage that they dealt with in the wake of Storm Arwen.

Winds of more than 90mph battered the region in November in what was one of the worst storms in living memory.

It led to roofs coming off buildings, thousands of trees falling and even a driving range in Dundee collapsed under the pressure of the hurricane-force gusts.

