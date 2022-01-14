Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
READERS’ LETTERS: Only one word suits our politics right now – omnishambles

By Courier readers
January 14 2022, 2.50pm
'Omnishambles' was first used by the character Malcolm Tucker in the political comedy The Thick Of It. Sometimes life imitates art.
Sir, – Present events remind me that the vocabulary of our already rich English language is annually increased by the dictionary addition of new words that have come into common usage.

Recently we are in debt to the world of politics for their contribution.

Their new word is omnishambles.

Malcolm Parkin. Gamekeepers Road, Kinnesswood.

Scottish Conservatives need to stand up for Scotland

Sir, – The current and former leaders of the Scottish Conservative party have rightly given their strong views on the drinks party held in the Downing Street gardens in May 2020.

I agree with the current leader – Boris Johnson should resign if he did attend that party. At PMQs yesterday we heard it confirmed, eventually, the PM did attend. But he is not resigning.

Instead he and other Conservative politicians are asking us to wait for the investigation report from Sue Gray. We will see what that has to say about the various gatherings in Downing Street and elsewhere.

It is noteworthy some Scottish Conservatives have raised their voices on this matter but have not seen fit to complain openly about the UK Government’s undermining of the devolved arrangements (eg the internal market), or about the costly impact of Brexit on Scotland’s food, drink, fishing and farming sectors or about Westminster’s rejection of devolving powers on borrowing or drugs policy.

I would like to think the Scottish Conservatives can change direction and stand up for Scotland on matters such as these, even if it is late coming.

Dr J Toole. Comrie, Perthshire.

Rees-Mogg reveals Tory view of union

Sir, – With the latest round of Conservative sleaze, lying and law breaking at the top of their party, the one thing that stands out is what they actually think about Scotland and the union.

In an interview with Kirsty Wark the leader of the Commons and MP for the 17th Century Jacob Rees-Mogg stated Douglas Ross was a lightweight member of the Conservatives and the boot-licking secretary of state Alistair Jack was far more important.

If this doesn’t shake the British Conservatives in Scotland to the core then there is no hope for them.

All I could say to them is wake up, you are being sold a lie about your importance to the British union, you are nothing more than fodder.

Bryan Auchterlonie. Bluebell Cottage, Perth.

No BYOB gatherings for key NHS workers

Sir, – Throughout the pandemic, NHS staff and healthcare workers have been working hard and giving their best in very difficult circumstances.

Other key workers have had to adapt and change practices to support us all to survive and cope. They have done this despite being exposed to a dangerous and infectious disease.

In May 2020, no vaccination was available and provision of adequate PPE was still problematic.

All workers, especially our key workers, have been under huge workplace stresses.

It seems, from the prime minister’s response at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday that a work event (some may say a party) held in a garden with “booze” was permissible in May 2020.

It is evident many Downing Street workers took full advantage of this situation. How many other people working at that time believed they were allowed to hold BYOB after-work “gatherings” with their colleagues?

As part of the UK Government restrictions and advice at that time, we were all told to “Stay at Home, Save Lives, Protect the NHS”.

Is that what key workers and others were doing after work on May 20 2020?

Fiona McClymont. Camus Place, Craigton of Monikie.

 

