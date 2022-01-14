READERS’ LETTERS: Only one word suits our politics right now – omnishambles

Sir, – Present events remind me that the vocabulary of our already rich English language is annually increased by the dictionary addition of new words that have come into common usage.

Recently we are in debt to the world of politics for their contribution.

Their new word is omnishambles.

Malcolm Parkin. Gamekeepers Road, Kinnesswood.

Scottish Conservatives need to stand up for Scotland

Sir, – The current and former leaders of the Scottish Conservative party have rightly given their strong views on the drinks party held in the Downing Street gardens in May 2020.

I agree with the current leader – Boris Johnson should resign if he did attend that party. At PMQs yesterday we heard it confirmed, eventually, the PM did attend. But he is not resigning.

Instead he and other Conservative politicians are asking us to wait for the investigation report from Sue Gray. We will see what that has to say about the various gatherings in Downing Street and elsewhere.

It is noteworthy some Scottish Conservatives have raised their voices on this matter but have not seen fit to complain openly about the UK Government’s undermining of the devolved arrangements (eg the internal market), or about the costly impact of Brexit on Scotland’s food, drink, fishing and farming sectors or about Westminster’s rejection of devolving powers on borrowing or drugs policy.

I would like to think the Scottish Conservatives can change direction and stand up for Scotland on matters such as these, even if it is late coming.

Dr J Toole. Comrie, Perthshire.

Rees-Mogg reveals Tory view of union

Sir, – With the latest round of Conservative sleaze, lying and law breaking at the top of their party, the one thing that stands out is what they actually think about Scotland and the union.

In an interview with Kirsty Wark the leader of the Commons and MP for the 17th Century Jacob Rees-Mogg stated Douglas Ross was a lightweight member of the Conservatives and the boot-licking secretary of state Alistair Jack was far more important.

If this doesn’t shake the British Conservatives in Scotland to the core then there is no hope for them.

All I could say to them is wake up, you are being sold a lie about your importance to the British union, you are nothing more than fodder.

Bryan Auchterlonie. Bluebell Cottage, Perth.

No BYOB gatherings for key NHS workers

Sir, – Throughout the pandemic, NHS staff and healthcare workers have been working hard and giving their best in very difficult circumstances.

Other key workers have had to adapt and change practices to support us all to survive and cope. They have done this despite being exposed to a dangerous and infectious disease.

In May 2020, no vaccination was available and provision of adequate PPE was still problematic.

All workers, especially our key workers, have been under huge workplace stresses.

It seems, from the prime minister’s response at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday that a work event (some may say a party) held in a garden with “booze” was permissible in May 2020.

It is evident many Downing Street workers took full advantage of this situation. How many other people working at that time believed they were allowed to hold BYOB after-work “gatherings” with their colleagues?

As part of the UK Government restrictions and advice at that time, we were all told to “Stay at Home, Save Lives, Protect the NHS”.

Is that what key workers and others were doing after work on May 20 2020?

Fiona McClymont. Camus Place, Craigton of Monikie.