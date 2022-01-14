When Jacob Rees-Mogg was almost beaten up in Fife in 1997 When Jacob Rees-Mogg left his Bentley behind and went to Fife, he soon found himself in trouble. By Graeme Strachan January 14 2022, 12.00pm Updated: January 14 2022, 1.59pm Jacob Rees-Mogg entered politics in Fife in 1997. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Douglas Ross Henry McLeish Jacob Rees-Mogg Kennoway Methil Comments Thank you for your interest in commenting – this feature is currently under development. More from The Courier Past Times team Past Times Charles Alexander: Legendary north-east truck yard forged a place in workers’ hearts January 14 2022 Past Times Jocky Wilson was ‘the loveable rogue’ from Fife who became the best darts player in the world January 14 2022 Past Times Grange Hill return: Dundee actress on Trisha Yates, Tucker Jenkins and time on beloved TV show January 13 2022 More from The Courier Triple garage bid at property overlooking Tay rejected over fears it would block river views ‘A Bold Beginning’: Work of seven Dundee and Aberdeen fine art graduates featured in Newport exhibition Angus joiner jailed for ‘nauseating’ crimes against women Anton Dowds: Arbroath loan has given me back my confidence Why have parking sensors been installed across Dundee? Here’s what all 6 Scottish Tory MPs say about Boris Johnson’s lockdown party scandal
Thank you for your interest in commenting – this feature is currently under development.