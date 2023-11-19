Victim’s family fear justice won’t heal wounds after Kirriemuir gardener jailed for molesting 12-year-old

The family of a teenager sexually abused by an Angus Army veteran said “justice” is still not enough to heal the young’s victim’s wounds after he was jailed for 30 months.

John Tervet was convicted of luring a then-12-year-old girl to secluded spots with promises of alcohol.

He used Snapchat to send her sexual images of his crotch and boxer shorts and told her: “Come alone.”

He was also convicted of sexually assaulting an adult woman.

Last week Tervet, 58, was jailed for 30 months and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Gardening groomer

The sinister gardener was convicted of sexually assaulting the 12-year-old several times at secluded spots around Kirriemuir, including a lay-by near Caddam Woods.

He kissed her on the lips, touched her breasts over her clothing, lowered her trousers and underwear and kissed her on the body.

The abuse began in January 2017 and continued until May that year.

Tervet was further found guilty of intentionally meeting and trying to engage her in unlawful sexual activity.

He also sent her sexual messages and culpably and recklessly supplied her with cigarettes and alcohol.

The court heard Tervet’s young victim was the daughter of a family friend.

The teenager told Forfar Sheriff Court he forced himself on her five times.

Justice ‘never enough’

After seeing the abuser jailed, the relative told The Courier: “For the past six years we have been fighting as a family for justice and for the last six years our voices have been reduced to a whisper.

“Back in 2019, after two years of waiting for phone evidence we were told that Mr Tervet would be appearing on a summary charge.

“As a family we felt this would not be enough punishment for this man and his despicable crimes.

“We campaigned tirelessly with several local MPs, justice ministers and justice

secretaries to push this case to done on indictment (in front of a jury).

“We were overjoyed when our voices were heard.

“Obviously the global Covid pandemic has not helped but it should not take six years for a case to be taken to court.

“No victim, especially a child victim, should have to waited six years for their voice to be heard in a court of law.

“The past six years we have suffered great heartache and loss as well as

the mental and physical effects of this man’s crimes.”

Tervet’s conviction was partly secured by a written statement read out during the trial from the girl’s mother, who died before the case came to court.

The relative said it was “of great sorrow (she) was not here to see justice being served.”

They added: “This man’s crimes will never be forgotten and justice will never be enough to heal the physical and mental abuse any victim has suffered at his hands.

“This is a message for any victims of sexual abuse crimes to come forward and push for justice that you so solemnly deserve.”

Trial evidence

The trial was told by Tervet’s target he was a “total weirdo” but she had not reported him earlier because she was scared.

She had confronted him and he told her would stop the abuse.

Tervet denied any wrongdoing and told police his victim vengefully made up allegations because he refused to buy her drink for a party.

Tervet denied ever having used Snapchat and said he must have been hacked when contrary evidence was presented.

He was found guilty of sexually assaulting the youngster and trying to engage her in sexual activity

He was also found guilty of twice sexually assaulting a Kirriemuir woman who had employed him as her gardener in the summer of 2015.

