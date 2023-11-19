Victim’s family fear justice won’t heal wounds after Kirriemuir gardener jailed for molesting 12-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victim’s family fear justice won’t heal wounds after Kirriemuir gardener jailed for molesting 12-year-old

John Tervet forced himself on a young girl after plying her with booze and also sexually assaulted a gardening client.

By Paul Malik
Former soldier John Tervet was jailed.
Former soldier John Tervet was jailed.

The family of a teenager sexually abused by an Angus Army veteran said “justice” is still not enough to heal the young’s victim’s wounds after he was jailed for 30 months.

John Tervet was convicted of luring a then-12-year-old girl to secluded spots with promises of alcohol.

He used Snapchat to send her sexual images of his crotch and boxer shorts and told her: “Come alone.”

He was also convicted of sexually assaulting an adult woman.

Last week Tervet, 58, was jailed for 30 months and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Gardening groomer

The sinister gardener was convicted of sexually assaulting the 12-year-old several times at secluded spots around Kirriemuir, including a lay-by near Caddam Woods.

He kissed her on the lips, touched her breasts over her clothing, lowered her trousers and underwear and kissed her on the body.

The abuse began in January 2017 and continued until May that year.

John Tervet
John Tervet has been jailed.

Tervet was further found guilty of intentionally meeting and trying to engage her in unlawful sexual activity.

He also sent her sexual messages and culpably and recklessly supplied her with cigarettes and alcohol.

The court heard Tervet’s young victim was the daughter of a family friend.

The teenager told Forfar Sheriff Court he forced himself on her five times.

Justice ‘never enough’

After seeing the abuser jailed, the relative told The Courier: “For the past six years we have been fighting as a family for justice and for the last six years our voices have been reduced to a whisper.

“Back in 2019, after two years of waiting for phone evidence we were told that Mr Tervet would be appearing on a summary charge.

“As a family we felt this would not be enough punishment for this man and his despicable crimes.

“We campaigned tirelessly with several local MPs, justice ministers and justice
secretaries to push this case to done on indictment (in front of a jury).

“We were overjoyed when our voices were heard.

Forfar Sheriff Court
After six years, Tervet was finally brought to justice at Forfar Sheriff Court.

“Obviously the global Covid pandemic has not helped but it should not take six years for a case to be taken to court.

“No victim, especially a child victim, should have to waited six years for their voice to be heard in a court of law.

“The past six years we have suffered great heartache and loss as well as
the mental and physical effects of this man’s crimes.”

Tervet’s conviction was partly secured by a written statement read out during the trial from the girl’s mother, who died before the case came to court.

Caddam woods
Caddam Woods. Tervet assaulted his victim nearby. Image: Supplied.

The relative said it was “of great sorrow (she) was not here to see justice being served.”

They added: “This man’s crimes will never be forgotten and justice will never be enough to heal the physical and mental abuse any victim has suffered at his hands.

“This is a message for any victims of sexual abuse crimes to come forward and push for justice that you so solemnly deserve.”

Trial evidence

The trial was told by Tervet’s target he was a “total weirdo” but she had not reported him earlier because she was scared.

She had confronted him and he told her would stop the abuse.

Tervet denied any wrongdoing and told police his victim vengefully made up allegations because he refused to buy her drink for a party.

Snapchat logo on phone
Tervet denied ever using Snapchat. Image: Shutterstock.

Tervet denied ever having used Snapchat and said he must have been hacked when contrary evidence was presented.

He was found guilty of sexually assaulting the youngster and trying to engage her in sexual activity

He was also found guilty of twice sexually assaulting a Kirriemuir woman who had employed him as her gardener in the summer of 2015.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

