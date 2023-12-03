Why I dressed as an elf to help at Blairgowrie Christmas tree farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors
Outdoors

Why I dressed as an elf to help at Blairgowrie Christmas tree farm

Pick-your-own and have a fantastic festive family day out at Sholach Christmas Tree Farm in Perthshire. Gayle Ritchie reports.
Gayle Ritchie
The elves at Sholach Christmas Tree Farm are extremely helpful! Pictured are Kelly McIntyre, Gayle Ritchie and farm owner Willie McIntyre. Image: Kim Cessford.
The elves at Sholach Christmas Tree Farm are extremely helpful! Pictured are Kelly McIntyre, Gayle Ritchie and farm owner Willie McIntyre. Image: Kim Cessford.

It’s one of the most exciting festive rituals – heading to a Christmas tree farm, picking your favourite fir or spruce, taking it home, decorating it with fairy lights, baubles and tinsel and sticking an angel on top.

Of course, not all of us fancy an authentic tree, but I reckon there’s something pretty special about choosing the real deal.

I popped along to Sholach Christmas Tree Farm near Blairgowrie one sunny afternoon as staff were preparing for the festive rush.

It was all hands on deck and I found myself quickly transformed into one of Santa’s little helpers, aka, Gayle the Elf.

It’s a proper family business, managed throughout the year by three generations of McIntyres.

Gayle and Kelly McIntyre transformed into elves. Image: Kim Cessford.

While Willie manages the farm, his sister Kelly looks after marketing and online, her son Conall helps during harvest time, and mum Jean does the finances.

The setting is absolutely magical, above little-known Marlee loch and with extensive views of the surrounding Perthshire countryside.

It’s a brilliant place to visit with family and friends. Not only can you wander through the vast forest of Christmas trees, but you can check out Kelly’s wreaths – which are also for sale, along with hand-crafted table decorations.

Pick your tree

Heading deep into the woods, Kelly and Willie encourage me to pick out a tree that appeals (they all look fabulous), and, of course, one that will fit into my house.

They come in all shapes and sizes, starting at 3ft and reaching up to impressive 18ft.

Kelly helps Gayle to pick out a tree. Image: Kim Cessford.

It’s hard to pick out “the one”, but eventually I fall for a six foot beauty that I can well imagine taking pride of place in my lounge.

It doesn’t take long for Willie to cut my tree down with a chainsaw and it’s then up to Kelly (also dressed as an elf) and me to carry it back to be netted in a special machine before it’s graded for size and stacked.

Willie cuts down a tree while Gayle watches. Image: Kim Cessford.

Unless you’ve got a trailer, the chances are you’ll need Willie to deliver your tree – I await the arrival of mine with great excitement.

There are 25,000 trees planted here, and the McIntyres sell around 2,000 each year.

They’re hugely eco-conscious, always planting at least one tree, and probably two, for each one cut.

Range of sizes at Christmas tree farm

“It can take eight to 10 years to grow a six foot tree,” says Kelly.

“The idea is that we have a succession of different sized trees. Every year we have a range of sizes, as well as some we grow in pots.

Sholach Christmas Trees delivers all over. Image: Kim Cessford.

“The most popular are six, or seven foot, but folk with high ceilings go for the eight and nine foot ones.”

Sholach also supply trees to big venues – Dunkeld Cathedral has ordered one, and the village of Stanley will soon have one standing proud in its square.

Journey to becoming a Christmas tree

The journey of getting trees ready for customers is a long, complex process. It starts with the farm buying young trees from a reputable nursery and leaving them to grow for a few years.

They take a lot of looking after. Left in their natural environment, the trees here – Colorado blue spruce, Nordmann, Noble, Fraser and Bornmuller firs – would look nothing like the majestic icons we’re used to.

So many trees to choose from. Image: Kim Cessford.

The chances are they would be nibbled on by aphids and without the right kind of nurturing, they’d become thin and spindly.

“If they were just left in the wild, you wouldn’t recognise them as Christmas trees,” says Kelly, a co-director at Sholach.

“These trees have been fertilised, sheared and hand-pruned. They need a bit of help to get that iconic Christmas tree shape.

Gayle and Kelly carry a tree back to base while Willie follows on with his chainsaw. Image: Kim Cessford.

Types of trees

“Nordmann fir tends to be everybody’s favourite because the needles don’t drop. And spruce has such a beautiful smell.

“I’m also a fan of Noble fir, and we’ve got another, fluffier species – Fraser fir – that folk have been asking for.”

So how do people keep their trees looking good for as long as possible?

Kelly advises ensuring they’re well-watered – ideally get your hands on a water holding stand – and don’t have them sitting next to radiators or fires.

“If you look after them, they won’t dry up, drop their needles and look like skeletons!” she smiles.

Willie and Gayle net a tree. Image: Kim Cessford.

Once they’ve done their job, you can put them in your garden, recycle them, or turn the branches into bird feeders and bug hotels.

Making wreaths

Kelly uses fresh foliage to make wreaths, and she invites me to join her in a mini-workshop.

She helps me make one using sprigs of eucalyptus, ivy, Nordmann fir, Noble fir, Scots pine and holly berries. It looks stunning.

Gayle and Kelly make a wreath. Image: Kim Cessford.

“I run workshops commercially in the community and they’re a lot of fun,” she tells me.

“I’m always making wreaths, simple table centres, little present wrappers and toppers, and there’ll be a selection for sale.

Trees ready for delivery. Image: Kim Cessford.

Perfect family day out at Blairgowrie Christmas Tree Farm

“People love coming here. We’re dog-friendly, kids can run up and down through the trees, you can walk down by the loch, and if you’re crazy like us, you can go in for a swim!”

Kelly, who also works as a professional photographer and videographer, entered the “best short film” category of an annual competition run by the British Christmas Tree Growers Association in 2020.

After winning it, the farm was invited to supply the Foreign Office with one of their trees, a 16ft Nordmann fir.

They make most of their deliveries locally but also sell trees in London and Glasgow.

Gayle makes a wreath under Kelly’s watchful eye. Image: Kim Cessford.
  • Established in 1992 by Kelly and Willie’s dad, William, Sholach Christmas Tree Farm features everything from young saplings planted this year to decades-old 18ft trees. When William passed away in 2012, the family carried on working for the business. sholachfarm.com/
Tags

Conversation

More from Outdoors

Astronomer Ken Kennedy at the Mills Observatory in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee astronomer reveals: What's best to see in the night sky this winter?
Filmmaker Markus Stitz and his favourite view - towards the mountains of the Southern Cairngorms near Spittal of Glenshee.
Cycling star shoots Cateran Trail film from his bike to show love for Perthshire…
Grampian Club to walk Jock's Road - from Glen Doll to Braemar.
We tackle Jock’s Road - a dramatic wilderness hike from Angus to Aberdeenshire
Anna Taylor soloing in the Lake District. Image: Anna Taylor
'One little mistake could result in my death!': Trailblazing climber Anna Taylor, 25, tells…
Shahbaz Majeed receives his honorary fellowship of the RSGS from Lorna Ogilvie. Image: RSGS
Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed 'dumbfounded' at RSGS fellowship award
Writer Gayle Ritchie explores the Hermitage near Dunkeld in autumn.
I explore the Hermitage near Dunkeld - one of the UK's 'most Instagrammable' autumn…
Lighthouse engineer James Addison, at Scurdie Ness Lighthouse, Montrose. Image: NLB.
Fifer James Addison is the modern-day lighthouse keeper safeguarding Scotland’s coastline
Women swimming in Loch Venachar.
Life after dark: The night wild swimmer and her love for Loch Venachar
Writer Gayle Ritchie holds out some of the fungi found during a foraging walk in Bishop's Woods in Fife. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Fungi foray reveals funky finds in Fife forest
Keith Broomfield at Dunnet Head, Caithness.
Nature writer Keith Broomfield's new book promises feast of spellbinding wildlife encounters

Conversation