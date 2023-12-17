Exploring abandoned Kincaldrum House in Angus – including its ‘secret room’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors
Outdoors

Exploring abandoned Kincaldrum House in Angus – including its ‘secret room’

Gayle checks out abandoned Kincaldrum House in Angus – and discovers a ‘secret room’ and links to a tragic Jacobite past. Gayle Ritchie reports.
Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie explores abandoned Kincaldrum House in Angus - accompanied by her dog Toby.
Gayle Ritchie explores abandoned Kincaldrum House in Angus - accompanied by her dog Toby.

Abandoned in the 1950s, Kincaldrum House is in a rather sorry state, as it succumbs to rot and decay and slowly crumbles away.

Winter, perhaps, is the best time to explore the once-majestic mansion, should you dare.

Trees surrounding it have been stripped of leaves, and vegetation, growing abundantly in and around it during summer, has died down.

The skeletal ruin lies around four miles from Forfar, down a muddy farm track – good luck finding it.

Gayle Ritchie's dog Toby has a sniff round the perimeter of abandoned KIncaldrum House in Angus.
Gayle’s dog Toby has a sniff round the perimeter of abandoned KIncaldrum House in Angus.

The house dates from the early 19th Century, although it’s thought to incorporate an earlier dwelling.

It was sold after the Second World War, apparently on the bizarre condition that it was never to be lived in again.

Deteriorated badly

In 1953, there was a sale of fixtures and fittings, and since then, it’s deteriorated badly. Its roof was stripped of lead and later removed, which then led to the collapse of the interior.

At one point, a tenant farmer turned the ruin into an egg-laying enterprise, with locals affectionately naming it ‘Leghorn Hotel’.

Inside crumbling Kincaldrum House.

A rusting barbed wire fence runs round the perimeter, and if you fancy heading in for an explore, do so at your own risk.

I popped in for a peek recently, having read of lavish parties being held here long ago. I even came across a Courier article from 1908 detailing a “large and fashionable gathering” of the “gentry of Forfarshire”, with a pageant hosted by Mr and Mrs Baxter.

Stunning Kincaldrum House in its heyday.
Stunning Kincaldrum House in its heyday.

There are various ways of accessing the ruin, but I attempted to enter via the grand entrance.

Hidden under foliage and rubble lie the remains of a stunning stone staircase, and a line of impressive Doric-style columns still stand proud.

Buckled metal and rotting timber

It’s not possible to progress beyond the doors that gape open at the top of the stairs, however. The floor falls away to nothing, and I find myself peering down into the lower levels of the building, with buckled metal, rotting timbers, and giant tree trunks protruding through walls.

Old doors at the entrance of Kincaldrum House lead away to nothing.
The doors to nowhere.

Instead, I enter via a ground-level window, being careful not to catch myself on loose masonry or the prickles of rambling briars.

It’s not a safe place to be. Decaying timbers, wooden panelling and shutters hang on by threads, and I don’t doubt that crumbling masonry could crash down on my head at any moment.

Remains of the an old stone staircase.

There’s the remains of an old stone staircase, too – but there’s very little keeping it in place.

Looking up, I notice magnificent fireplaces with no rooms to heat (they’ve crashed to the ground), and doors hanging suspended in mid-air.

Remnants of servants’ bells

Fascinatingly, remnants of the servants’ bell system are still in evidence – as bits of wire and coiled metal attached to strips of wood.

Remnants of the old servants’ bells system.

There’s also a strange room shaped rather like a tunnel, what appears to be a set of shelves, and a metal pipe which feeds down to the floor is surely an ash-collector.

The ‘secret room’

I spot something very strange – let’s call it ‘the secret room’. This room, unless you have a stepladder, is seemingly impossible to reach. It’s a floor up, and identified by a locked metal door…

The ‘secret room’?

Other quirky features include wine, or food, cellars, a series of blue doors, and the remains of stunning plasterwork.

Outside, I find a toppled-over trolley. Could this have been used to transport guests’ luggage?

A set of shelves is another quirky feature of Kincaldrum House.

In an outbuilding, I spot what’s possibly the old generator control panel for the house.

Majestic house in its heyday

Built around 1800, the house had three floors in its heyday. There were 16 bedrooms, five huge public rooms, plus billiard, smoking and servants’ rooms.

A map from 1926 shows a fish pond and a boathouse – neither can be seen today.

Outbuildings at Kincaldrum House.

However, the property’s walled garden remains, and there’s a rhododendron-lined ‘ladies walk’ that runs down to the Kerbet burn.

Owned by the Earls of Angus

Long ago, the lands of Kincaldrum formed part of the vast possessions of the Earls of Angus.

Between the 14th and 17th centuries, they passed through various families, eventually falling to the Bower family, who remained there for most of the 18th Century.

In 1853, Dundee merchant Edward Baxter bought Kincaldrum from the Graham family and it was his descendants who occupied it latterly – until it was bought by a tenant farmer.

The stunning Doric-style columns still stand proud at the grand entrance of Kincaldrum House.

Kincaldrum House – if not the house that stands today but one on, or very near, the site – was also the former home of Jacobite veteran Alexander Bower of Meathie who met a tragic end here.

Jacobite history

He returned home from Spain partly to look after his estates and to watch in secret for the landing of Prince Charles Edward.

After the defeat at Culloden he returned to Kincaldrum. Now a fugitive and fearing capture by the redcoats, he hid in the Sidlaw Hills.

Only under cover of darkness was Bower able to return to the house for supper with his wife.

An old fireplace at an upper level of Kincaldrum House.

One night the house was attacked by dragoons. Bower tried to fight with an iron poker, felling a few soldiers, but having suffered a severe wound himself, he was taken hostage.

Malicious plan

The next day he was to be taken to Perth– but a malicious plan had been hatched for the journey.

His long hair was woven into a horse’s tail and he was dragged for two miles. The injuries proved fatal, and he died almost immediately after being lodged in Perth jail. The story goes that his wife, on seeing his ravaged body, died on the spot.

Plaque dedicated to Bower in Perth’s Salutation Hotel.

Interestingly, there’s a silver plaque at Perth’s Salutation Hotel – once occupied by Bonnie Prince Charlie) – in tribute to Bower.

It relates to his trial and states: “The only charge that could be brought against him was that he had worn a white cockade in his bonnet and had been seen shaking hands with Prince Charles Edward at the Salutation Inn in Perth.”

Gayle checks out the Doric-style columns at the entrance of Kincaldrum House.
Gayle checks out the Doric-style columns at the entrance of Kincaldrum House.
Tags

Conversation

More from Outdoors

Jo Dytch, founder and owner of The Munro Beanie.
Perthshire founder of The Munro Beanie shares inspiration behind her cosy hat range
The elves at Sholach Christmas Tree Farm are extremely helpful! Pictured are Kelly McIntyre, Gayle Ritchie and farm owner Willie McIntyre. Image: Kim Cessford.
Why I dressed as an elf to help at Blairgowrie Christmas tree farm
Astronomer Ken Kennedy at the Mills Observatory in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee astronomer reveals: What's best to see in the night sky this winter?
Filmmaker Markus Stitz and his favourite view - towards the mountains of the Southern Cairngorms near Spittal of Glenshee.
Cycling star shoots Cateran Trail film from his bike to show love for Perthshire…
Grampian Club to walk Jock's Road - from Glen Doll to Braemar.
We tackle Jock’s Road - a dramatic wilderness hike from Angus to Aberdeenshire
Anna Taylor soloing in the Lake District. Image: Anna Taylor
'One little mistake could result in my death!': Trailblazing climber Anna Taylor, 25, tells…
Shahbaz Majeed receives his honorary fellowship of the RSGS from Lorna Ogilvie. Image: RSGS
Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed 'dumbfounded' at RSGS fellowship award
Writer Gayle Ritchie explores the Hermitage near Dunkeld in autumn.
I explore the Hermitage near Dunkeld - one of the UK's 'most Instagrammable' autumn…
Lighthouse engineer James Addison, at Scurdie Ness Lighthouse, Montrose. Image: NLB.
Fifer James Addison is the modern-day lighthouse keeper safeguarding Scotland’s coastline
Women swimming in Loch Venachar.
Life after dark: The night wild swimmer and her love for Loch Venachar

Conversation