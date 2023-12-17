Methil knifeman stabbed cousin after day at beach turns ugly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Methil knifeman stabbed cousin after day at beach turns ugly

Dean Heaney, 27, stabbed his cousin multiple times at his home in the Fife town.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dean Heaney stabbed his cousin.
Dean Heaney stabbed his cousin.

A knifeman who repeatedly stabbed his cousin at his Fife home has been jailed.

Dean Heaney, 27, pled guilty to assaulting Michael Sinclair to his severe injury at the property in Methil’s Barrie Street on May 20 this year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Heaney’s victim sustained three puncture wounds to his back and shoulder, which all needed stitches.

Day at beach ended in violence

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told the court Heaney, his partner and their baby had travelled from Glasgow to Leven to meet with Mr Sinclair and they spent the day at the beach and promenade.

During the day, Heaney and Mr Sinclair were drinking cans of Budweiser and Heaney told his partner he had been taking cocaine.

The fiscal depute said the three adults were later drinking at Mr Sinclair’s home in Methil and an argument started, during which Heaney made a “cheeky remark” towards Sinclair, who elbowed him, causing him to fall back and hit his head on a door frame.

Both men then started fighting.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Heaney appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the back multiple times.”

Mr Sinclair then grabbed hold of Heaney and got him out of the house.

The fiscal continued: “When the complainer has turned to go back in, the accused struck him with a hard object to the back of the head, causing him to fall to the ground”.

Puncture wounds

The court heard Mr Sinclair was “bleeding heavily” from a deeper puncture wound to his upper left back and was taken by ambulance to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

He was found to have a 2cm-deep puncture wound to his upper left back or shoulder blade which needed stitches.

Two further 1cm puncture wounds to his left shoulder required stitches, as did a 2cm cut to his chin.

When police arrived at the address that night, there was still blood in the living room and the blade of a kitchen knife in front of the TV stand.

Mr Hilland said: “There were signs of a disturbance in the kitchen, with various utensils strewn over the floor, apparent blood spotting and blood on the hallway radiator.”

Spotted on street ‘covered in blood’

Around half an hour later, at 11.40pm, police were in the vicinity of Leven bus station spotted Heaney “covered in the blood”, with his partner, and he was arrested.

He had a cut to the left side of his face and some scratches and grazes but did not require medical treatment.

Heaney, who appeared in court by video link to prison, pled guilty to assault to severe injury.

Leven bus station
Heaney was found by police near Leven bus station. Image: DC Thomson.

Defence lawyer Neal McShane pointed out his client was not the first to resort to violence on the night but added: “He is very sorry”.

Mr McShane said Heaney had been avoiding alcohol for a significant period of time prior to this offence as it has led to problems in the past and intends to remain abstinent in future.

Heaney, from Glasgow, has served two previous prison terms of 14 and 15 months in 2021 and 2017 respectively.

Sheriff Craig McSherry jailed Heaney for 28 months, backdated to May 22 this year.

The sheriff said he would have considered a 48-month sentence but took into account that he was not the instigator of the fighting, as well as the early plea.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Prison bomb threat and benefits swindler
Police found the cannabis farm in the vacant social club, known as Alison's. Image: Google.
Albanian mafia recruits had major cannabis farm in abandoned Dundee social club
Alasdair Cannon appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus domestic bully spared jail thanks to rehab course
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Serial Dundee car thief took high-end Jaguar, BMW and Land Rovers from local garages
Connor McFarlane.
Fife teen said 'let's play a game' then shot mum in face with BB…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex crime Picture shows; John Moffat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 14/12/2023
Creep, 65, laughed and stared at woman while performing sex act on Perthshire bus
Shane Aberdein leaving Forfar Sheriff Court and Mark McFadyen.
Dundee thieves twice stripped lead from roof, leaving city business with £65k repair bill
Gutter cleaner George MacDonald
Sinister gutter cleaner jailed for holding Dundee Uni student in flat and smothering her…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'Told you so' prisoner and bed blaze
William Binnie says there is vital evidence on his Apple computer.
Fife drug dealer forced to pay £173k of ill-gotten gains after five-year pursuit by…