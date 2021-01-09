Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Eighteen more deaths linked to coronavirus were registered across Tayside and Fife in the past 24 hours – with 241 new cases also recorded across the local area.

Eleven of the Covid-19 deaths were in the kingdom, two in Dundee, two in Angus, and three across Perth and Kinross.

The figures come as a further 93 deaths were registered in Scotland of people who have tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days. It is the second day in a row that the country has recorded 93 fatalities.

A further 1,865 people tested positive for Covid-19 from Friday into Saturday. This is a drop on Friday’s figure, which saw 2,309 new cases.

Of Saturday’s cases: 58 were in Dundee, 45 in Perth and Kinross, 33 in Angus. and 105 in Fife.

However 1,596 people are currently in hospital battling the virus, 109 of them in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 147,889 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland.