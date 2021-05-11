Wednesday, May 12th 2021 Show Links
Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon update confirms major lockdown changes

By Alasdair Clark
May 11 2021, 12.32pm Updated: May 11 2021, 6.40pm

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed major changes to the current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Scotland.

From May 17 Scotland will be able to move to Level 2 of the coronavirus roadmap, allowing for a significant relaxation to the current rules.

One change announced ahead of schedule was the relaxation of social distancing rules for meeting outdoors.

Nicola Sturgeon said this would allow people to hug friends and relatives who they meet with.

