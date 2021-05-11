Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed major changes to the current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Scotland.

From May 17 Scotland will be able to move to Level 2 of the coronavirus roadmap, allowing for a significant relaxation to the current rules.

One change announced ahead of schedule was the relaxation of social distancing rules for meeting outdoors.

Nicola Sturgeon said this would allow people to hug friends and relatives who they meet with.