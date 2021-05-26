Covid Scotland: Latest data shows which areas could move to Level 1

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Most areas of Tayside and Fife are currently outwith the maximum case rate threshold for a move to Level 1 of the coronavirus exit roadmap.

Current plans for the easing of coronavirus lockdown rules in Scotland suggest most of the country would move to Level 1 from June 7.

But the latest data made available by Public Health Scotland shows most areas are not currently meeting the conditions required for a move to Level 1.