Covid Scotland: Latest data shows which areas could move to Level 1

By Alasdair Clark
May 26 2021, 2.42pm Updated: May 26 2021, 5.04pm
© Kenny Elrick / DCT MediaCovid Scotland Level 1
A move to Level 1 would allow the current rules to relax further

Most areas of Tayside and Fife are currently outwith the maximum case rate threshold for a move to Level 1 of the coronavirus exit roadmap.

Current plans for the easing of coronavirus lockdown rules in Scotland suggest most of the country would move to Level 1 from June 7.

But the latest data made available by Public Health Scotland shows most areas are not currently meeting the conditions required for a move to Level 1.

