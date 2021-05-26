Covid Scotland: Latest data shows which areas could move to Level 1

Most areas of Tayside and Fife are currently outwith the maximum case rate threshold for a move to Level 1 of the coronavirus exit roadmap.
Current plans for the easing of coronavirus lockdown rules in Scotland suggest most of the country would move to Level 1 from June 7.
But the latest data made available by Public Health Scotland shows most areas are not currently meeting the conditions required for a move to Level 1.
