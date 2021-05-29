Kilts on, taps aff: Dundee punk band release Scotland Euro 2020 anthem

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kilts on, taps aff. It is a tradition almost as old as Scotland.

It is also the title of a new anthem by Dundee band The Cundeez, who are hoping to spur Steve Clarke’s men on to Euro 2020 glory this summer.

With Scotland’s first fixture of the championship taking place on June 14, the celtic punk group are hoping to get the Tartan Army army in the mood for a summer to remember.

Frontman Gary Robertson said Kilts On, Taps Aff came together in a matter of weeks after guitarist ‘Trotsky Cundee’ remembered a long-forgotten riff.

The singer-bagpiper added: “Trotsky came to rehearsal with a bagful of riffs. He literally played two and we said ‘right, that’s the tune’.

“I basically went away and wrote this song on a Saturday afternoon. These two riffs had verse and chorus, and the song just fitted.

“We are really happy with it. It’s written for the Tartan Army heading to the Euro championship.

“We are just trying to let everyone and their granny hear it and hopefully it can inspire the Scotland team.

“Scotland early on, in the ’70s and ’80s, seemed to qualify for all of the World Cups and there was always songs; some memorable and some less memorable.”

Gary, a well-known face in Dundee through his street poetry, said the tune is inspired by his own on-stage, kilted antics at Cundeez gigs.

“I suppose the Kilts On, Taps Aff thing goes back to near the start of The Cundeez,” he added.

“I used to take my tap aff because it became so hot on stage.

“For us, we never take ourselves seriously. It is all about having fun, for everybody that hears this song and sees the video.”

Gary is optimistic about Scotland’s chances at Euro 2020 and hopes the song will help spread good vibes among supporters in the build-up to the first game, against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

He added: “I think it is in the Scottish blood, whether it’s rugby or football. I think we are all eternally optimistic.

“If it could be played during the game at Hampden that would just be the icing on the cake for us. We just want to put a smile on the fans’ faces and hopefully the team’s.”

Eh can boog-eh

The Cundeez aren’t too worried about competition for Scotland’s Euro 2020 anthem from ’70s disco group Baccara.

Their 1977 hit Yes Sir, I Can Boogie surged back into the charts after the Scotland squad were filmed celebrating victory over Serbia to the tune last November.

It was chosen in the changing room by Aberdeen skipper Andy Considine, who starred in a spoof cover of the song in a video filmed for his stag do.

Gary added: “It is a song I have always loved from the ’70s but we have no fear from that. Ours is much better!

“It’s just a song I love and it just shows how a team, how a member of the team, can be inspired by a piece of music, so hopefully they can be (with our song too).”

He added it was good to get back into Seagate Studio with his bandmates after a pandemic year that spanned two strict lockdowns, although The Cundeez still managed to release an album last October.

Gary said: “With things lifting due to the Covid restrictions and all that, we have gone back into the studio and it was great to see the guys again.

Final piece o filming done in studio last night for The Cundeez brand new single ‘Kilts On Taps Aff’ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 We should be good to go with release this weekend 👍🏻😃☀️@ScotlandNT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#EURO2020 #TartanArmy #Scotland #KiltsOnTapsAff #TarbeachRecords pic.twitter.com/XH4CzXZzHR — Gary Robertson (@DundeePoet) May 28, 2021

“When we have had ideas, we have been able to send each other videos and we used modern technology.

“We always get on great and the guys we work with really know each other well. It’s been a very productive period through the pandemic.

“We never really stopped working, although with what has happened it was good to get back into the studio.

“There is not any plan yet as far as The Cundeez are concerned for live gigs but things are looking positive on all fronts.

“Hopefully, maybe in the next few months, gigs will be back on. The lads are really looking forward to getting back playing live and putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Kilts On Taps Aff can be downloaded via Tarbeach Records.