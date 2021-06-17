Anyone aged between 30 and 39 will now be able to attend drop-in Covid vaccine clinics across Tayside to receive their first dose.

NHS Tayside announced the new drop-in clinics on Thursday in a bid to reach people aged 30 or over who have not yet received their first dose.

Anyone who had their first Pfizer dose more than 10 weeks ago will also be able to make use of the drop-in clinics.

Where are the Pfizer clinics?

The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine drop-in clinics for over 30s will be available at the following locations from Thursday June 17 until Sunday June 20, at the following times:

Caird Hall, Dundee: 10am-6pm

Dewars Centre, Perth: 2pm-6pm

Blairgowrie Town Hall: 10am-6pm

Reid Hall, Forfar: 2pm-6pm

Arbroath Community Centre: 2pm-6pm

Montrose Town Hall: 2pm-6pm



Those who attend will be given the Pfizer vaccine in line with public health guidance.

NHS Tayside said: “We will also continue to run our scheduled clinics for 30 to 39-year-olds.

“If you have an appointment please make every effort to attend or reschedule if you can’t make it.”

Astrazeneca drop-in clinics have already been running at a number of venues in the city for all those over the age of 40.

Dr Emma Fletcher, director of public health, stressed the importance of receiving both doses of the vaccine.

She said: “Covid-19 is still very much with us and the vaccine is your best protection against it.

“We strongly recommend that everyone gets the vaccine, particularly as we have seen a sharp increase in the number of cases in Tayside.

“It is also very important for people to get both doses of the vaccine for maximum protection.

“Vaccination is our best way out of this pandemic but we need everyone to play their part and keep following guidance, even if they have been vaccinated, as we work through the programme to get the remainder of our population immunised.

“Please wear a face mask, keep two metres from others and meet outdoors where possible. This virus has not gone away so we need to continue to be cautious.”