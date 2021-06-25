The first week of the school holidays in Tayside and Fife will see temperatures climb as high as 21°C according to weather forecasters.

Sunshine is predicted across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife from Monday, with the good weather expected to last throughout the week.

Patchy rain on Saturday with cloudy skies will be replaced with sunny spells with light winds heading into Sunday.

The Met Office has told Scots to expect cold winds and rain early in the weekend before the temperature rises.

Perth to enjoy best weather in Tayside and Fife

The weather forecast for Saturday reads: “Mostly cloudy with patchy rain through the morning.

“However the afternoon looks brighter with some sunny spells developing, especially across northern and western parts.

“Winds becoming light. Maximum temperature 16 °C.”

Once the weekend passes current forecasts suggest Perth and Kinross will see the best of the sunshine, with highs of over 20°C predicted by weather forecasters for Monday to Wednesday.

Dundee and Angus will enjoy temperatures of around 18-20°C, whilst in Fife, the mercury is expected to hover around 19°C.

Heatwave hacks

With warmer days on the way, money-savers at money.co.uk have previously shared tips to stay cool while on a budget.

Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at money.co.uk, said: “Whilst blasting the air conditioning might feel like the best action to take, it isn’t that cost-effective or energy efficient.

“These simple and money-saving hacks mean that you can be making smarter choices to help you cool off without seeing spikes in your energy bills.”