Football bosses question Nicola Sturgeon’s vaccine passport plan

Football bosses have questioned Nicola Sturgeon’s plan for vaccine passports at large-scale events in Scotland, warning of potential “unintended consequences”.

An SPFL and SFA Joint Response Group responded to the plans announced by the First Minister in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

The relaxing of restrictions in August allowed football fans to be welcomed back at stadiums without restrictions on numbers due to social distancing.

But if approved by parliament, Scots would be required to show proof of their vaccine status to attend any event which had more than 10,000 people in attendance – likely to include football matches.

In a joint statement, the SFA and SPFL the government to consider the potential for “unintended consequences” of vaccine passports being required at football matches in Scotland.

The statement said: “Scottish football is committed to the ongoing collective effort to eradicate the virus and continues to adhere to the strictest protocols even after restrictions were lifted across society.

“Indeed, on Monday the National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch, gave a presentation to players and clubs on the clinical facts behind vaccination, to expedite the roll-out within the game.”

But the SFA said it had raised concerns about the “considerable unintended consequences” of implementing a certification process without sufficient time or IT infrastructure in place.

SFA and SPFL warn of ‘unintended consequences’

They added: “We will endeavour to establish full details in the coming days but stress the need to ensure a practical and workable solution for member clubs, their staff and supporters; in particular season ticket holders who bought their tickets in good faith and on the understanding they would be allowed back into the stadium when restrictions were lifted.

“We ask ministers to carefully consider the unintended consequences of certification, especially in such a short timeframe, and request a meeting with Scottish Government to discuss the matter and its implications for clubs prior to a parliamentary vote.”

MSPs in the Scottish Parliament will debate the proposals next week, the First Minister said.

Speaking about the need for the passports, Nicola Sturgeon said it could help avoid the need for further restrictions throughout autumn and winter.

“They will be for use in very limited settings and never for public services such as transport, hospitals and education.

“This is a significant step forward and not a decision we have taken lightly but it is in line with certification in other European countries,” she said.