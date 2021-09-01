Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Football bosses question Nicola Sturgeon’s vaccine passport plan

By Alasdair Clark
September 1 2021, 8.32pm Updated: September 1 2021, 8.48pm

Football bosses have questioned Nicola Sturgeon’s plan for vaccine passports at large-scale events in Scotland, warning of potential “unintended consequences”.

An SPFL and SFA Joint Response Group responded to the plans announced by the First Minister in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

The relaxing of restrictions in August allowed football fans to be welcomed back at stadiums without restrictions on numbers due to social distancing.

But if approved by parliament, Scots would be required to show proof of their vaccine status to attend any event which had more than 10,000 people in attendance – likely to include football matches.

In a joint statement, the SFA and SPFL the government to consider the potential for “unintended consequences” of vaccine passports being required at football matches in Scotland.

Where does Nicola Sturgeon want to introduce Covid vaccine passports? Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues Unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people in the audience Unseated outdoor live events with more than 4,000 people in the audience Any event which has more than 10,000 people in attendance.

The statement said: “Scottish football is committed to the ongoing collective effort to eradicate the virus and continues to adhere to the strictest protocols even after restrictions were lifted across society.

“Indeed, on Monday the National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch, gave a presentation to players and clubs on the clinical facts behind vaccination, to expedite the roll-out within the game.”

But the SFA said it had raised concerns about the “considerable unintended consequences” of implementing a certification process without sufficient time or IT infrastructure in place.

SFA and SPFL warn of ‘unintended consequences’

They added: “We will endeavour to establish full details in the coming days but stress the need to ensure a practical and workable solution for member clubs, their staff and supporters; in particular season ticket holders who bought their tickets in good faith and on the understanding they would be allowed back into the stadium when restrictions were lifted.

“We ask ministers to carefully consider the unintended consequences of certification, especially in such a short timeframe, and request a meeting with Scottish Government to discuss the matter and its implications for clubs prior to a parliamentary vote.”

MSPs in the Scottish Parliament will debate the proposals next week, the First Minister said.

Nicola Sturgeon has announced vaccine passports in Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon has asked MSPs to consider her proposals

Speaking about the need for the passports, Nicola Sturgeon said it could help avoid the need for further restrictions throughout autumn and winter.

“They will be for use in very limited settings and never for public services such as transport, hospitals and education.

“This is a significant step forward and not a decision we have taken lightly but it is in line with certification in other European countries,” she said.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

