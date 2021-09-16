Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sky broadband resumes service across Scotland after sudden outage

By Matteo Bell
September 16 2021, 1.19pm Updated: September 16 2021, 3.52pm
Sky internet is down across parts of Scotland
Sky customers across east and central Scotland have had their internet connection restored after a sudden outage.

Customers across the country – including in Dundee, Fife, Edinburgh and Aberdeen – reported issues with the service  at around 1pm on Thursday.

The cause of the outage is unclear, however most customers have now had their issues resolved.

A Sky spokesman said: “The majority of Sky customers impacted by the issues with Broadband and Talk in East and Central Scotland should now have their service restored.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.”

Hundreds of people took to social media soon after the outage in an attempt to find out what was going on.

Home workers were also outraged after the outage pulled them from meetings and left them unable to do their jobs.

One Twitter user wrote: “Sky WiFi going down when am trying to work from home is no what am needing the now.”

Another said: “Any news @SkyHelpTeam? I work from home and I am using my smartphone to have internet because the sky ADSL is down.”

