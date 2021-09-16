Sky broadband resumes service across Scotland after sudden outage

Sky customers across east and central Scotland have had their internet connection restored after a sudden outage.

Customers across the country – including in Dundee, Fife, Edinburgh and Aberdeen – reported issues with the service at around 1pm on Thursday.

The cause of the outage is unclear, however most customers have now had their issues resolved.

A Sky spokesman said: “The majority of Sky customers impacted by the issues with Broadband and Talk in East and Central Scotland should now have their service restored.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.”

Hundreds of people took to social media soon after the outage in an attempt to find out what was going on.

Home workers were also outraged after the outage pulled them from meetings and left them unable to do their jobs.

One Twitter user wrote: “Sky WiFi going down when am trying to work from home is no what am needing the now.”

Another said: “Any news @SkyHelpTeam? I work from home and I am using my smartphone to have internet because the sky ADSL is down.”