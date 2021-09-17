Politics / Scottish politics Scottish Government announce major changes to Covid travel rules as traffic light system simplified By Alasdair Clark September 17 2021, 6.37pm Updated: September 17 2021, 6.55pm Travellers will face a more relaxed system from October 4 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags coronavirus health Scottish Government travel More from The Courier News team Health & Wellbeing ‘I feel really lucky’: Arbroath woman with sepsis lay undiscovered on floor for three days September 17 2021 Fife Historic win for St Andrews University as it ranks best in UK, toppling Cambridge and Oxford from first place September 17 2021 Dundee Sir Clive Sinclair: Computer pioneer behind ZX Spectrum manufactured at Timex in Dundee dies September 16 2021 More from The Courier Police confirm death of man, 44, following Inverkeithing disturbance ROAD TEST: Plug-in hybrid Range Rover Evoque impresses in Highland Perthshire Tam Courts: Jim McLean statue is a fitting tribute to a Dundee United legend who inspires us all NATURE WATCH: In a darting whirl over the wildlife wonders of a Torridon glen Do you have a shopping addiction?: 7 telltale signs – and tips to help stop the cravings From living room to National Museum, Angus artist Gary puts the graft into his craft