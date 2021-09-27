Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Rangers say fans will need Covid vaccine passport for Hibs match

By Alasdair Clark
September 27 2021, 5.03pm Updated: September 27 2021, 5.04pm
Fans will need to show proof they are double jabbed before attending games

Rangers say fans attending Sunday’s match against Hibs at Ibrox will have to show a Covid vaccine passport to prove they’ve been double jabbed.

The Ibrox side announced all fans would be required to be double jabbed at least two weeks before attending games unless they are exempt.

It comes ahead of new Scottish Government rules on October 1 which will see vaccine passports become mandatory in nightclubs and at large events like football matches.

In an update, the club said fans should bring a hard copy of their vaccination status if possible, although digital copies will also be accepted.

Under 18s will not be required to provide proof of their coronavirus vaccination status.

Where does Nicola Sturgeon want to introduce Covid vaccine passports? Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues Unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people in the audience Unseated outdoor live events with more than 4,000 people in the audience Any event which has more than 10,000 people in attendance.

Those who are exempt from receiving the vaccine for health reasons, or because they are enrolled on a clinical trial, are asked to carry an official letter confirming this.

“You will not be admitted to the stadium without this,” Rangers said in a statement.

They added: “Covid status certification does not replace existing measures and supporters are encouraged to continue to wear face coverings and follow test and protect rules and guidance.

Rangers ask fans to bring vaccine proof

“Rangers are obliged to follow legislation. We appreciate supporters cooperation at this time.”

The SFA and SPFL raised concerns about the vaccine passport scheme’s impact on football in a statement after the policy was announced.

They had asked the government to consider the potential for “unintended consequences” of proof of vaccination being required at football matches in Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon said the policy could stop further restrictions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the policy could help avoid the need for further restrictions throughout autumn and winter.

“They will be for use in very limited settings and never for public services such as transport, hospitals and education.

“This is a significant step forward and not a decision we have taken lightly but it is in line with certification in other European countries,” she said.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier