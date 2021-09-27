Rangers say fans will need Covid vaccine passport for Hibs match

Rangers say fans attending Sunday’s match against Hibs at Ibrox will have to show a Covid vaccine passport to prove they’ve been double jabbed.

The Ibrox side announced all fans would be required to be double jabbed at least two weeks before attending games unless they are exempt.

It comes ahead of new Scottish Government rules on October 1 which will see vaccine passports become mandatory in nightclubs and at large events like football matches.

In an update, the club said fans should bring a hard copy of their vaccination status if possible, although digital copies will also be accepted.

Under 18s will not be required to provide proof of their coronavirus vaccination status.

Those who are exempt from receiving the vaccine for health reasons, or because they are enrolled on a clinical trial, are asked to carry an official letter confirming this.

“You will not be admitted to the stadium without this,” Rangers said in a statement.

They added: “Covid status certification does not replace existing measures and supporters are encouraged to continue to wear face coverings and follow test and protect rules and guidance.

“Rangers are obliged to follow legislation. We appreciate supporters cooperation at this time.”

The SFA and SPFL raised concerns about the vaccine passport scheme’s impact on football in a statement after the policy was announced.

They had asked the government to consider the potential for “unintended consequences” of proof of vaccination being required at football matches in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the policy could help avoid the need for further restrictions throughout autumn and winter.

“They will be for use in very limited settings and never for public services such as transport, hospitals and education.

“This is a significant step forward and not a decision we have taken lightly but it is in line with certification in other European countries,” she said.