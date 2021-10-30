Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Don’t forget to turn your clock back: Read our 5 top tips to keep sleep on track

By Saskia Harper
October 30 2021, 9.33am

The winter time change is often met with celebration, with the extra hour in bed feeling like a gift on a sleepy Sunday morning.

But after the initial joy of that extra rest, even though it’s only an hour’s difference, your internal biological body clock can be thrown off kilter for days.

This year, the clocks go back on October 31 – at 2am, to 1am.

The clock change means a shift in the external cues which help our internal body clock to maintain a 24-hour circadian rhythm track – such as light, temperature, exercise and food and drink intake.

That adjustment can lead to disrupted sleep and feeling tired during the day.

Try these handy tips to get a good night’s sleep and keep your body clock in order.

Stick to a bedtime routine

When daylight saving time ends, its especially important to stick to a bedtime routine.

Routine is what helps create a powerful signal for sleep.

It’s good to establish a bed-time routine.

By performing the same activities in the same order every night, your brain comes to see those activities as a precursor to sleep.

Take a warm bath. Read a book. Whatever it takes to help you relax and unwind.

Avoid napping

Shutting your eyes mid-day is tempting, especially if you’re feeling sluggish.

Napping through the day can also impact sleep.

But avoiding naps is key for adjusting to the time change, as long daytime naps could make it harder for you to get a full night’s sleep.

Try a traditional herbal remedy

Valerian root extract has been used for centuries as a trusted sleep aid due to its herbal sedative effect.

This soothing ingredient can be found in Kalms Night One-A-Night, used to relieve sleeplessness. Unlike some sleep remedies it won’t leave you drowsy the next day.

Leave the electronics alone

Computers, televisions, smartphones and tablets all emit strong blue light, which floods your brain, tricking it into thinking it’s daytime.

As a result, your brain suppresses melatonin production and works to stay awake.

Using your phone before bed can impact sleep.

Most phones and devices also allow you to enable ‘night mode’, which makes the light from your phone more yellow and should disrupt sleep less.

Give yourself an energy boost

With busy schedules and growing to-do lists, there are times when you can’t afford to slow down.

Thanks to its caffeine kick, Pro Plus Caffeine relieves the symptoms of fatigue and tiredness, helping you to feel more energised and tackle the day ahead.

