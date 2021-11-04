Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Mondays are blue, not red’: What is synaesthesia – and could you have it without knowing?

By Saskia Harper
November 4 2021, 7.33am

When Dundee woman Rebecca Shearer was 14, author Nicola Morgan visited her school to promote her novel Mondays Are Red.

It’s a book about a teenager living with synaesthesia.

“I couldn’t cope with the fact she thought Mondays are red, because to me, Mondays are blue and they always have been,” food writer Rebecca remembers.

Rebecca at school.

“Looking around the room, I was thinking that’s not true, ‘is nobody going to point out the fact Mondays aren’t red?’ I couldn’t understand it.”

‘I could never walk down that corridor’

It wasn’t just the book that had caused Rebecca confusion.

She continues: “In my school we had four ‘nations’ – like the houses from Harry Potter.

“To me, their noticeboards were all in the wrong colour. One was meant to be red, but it was actually green. I couldn’t walk down that corridor without feeling uncomfortable.

Rebecca first realised she had synaesthesia while at high school.

“On sports day we had to wear our nation colours and I wore the colour I thought I should wear instead of the right one. I knew there was something not right.”

What is synaesthesia?

Rebecca has synaesthesia – a condition that causes the five senses to mix and crossover with each other.

It manifests itself in different ways: Some with the condition, like Rebecca, may associate certain words, numbers or letters with a particular colour.

Others may associate certain words or sounds with a particular taste or smell.

Rebecca explains: “I’ve had this my whole life and every letter of the alphabet has a colour.

Rebecca’s synaesthesia means numbers, words and letters each have their own colour.

“Every word then takes on the colour of its first letter and the same with numbers as well: So, number one takes on the same colour as ‘O’.

“For me, A is a bold red, B is an orange-yellow, C is an ocean blue, D is teal and so on.

“If it’s a word that has a colour attached to it like ‘sky’ – obviously the sky is blue, but for me, ‘S’ is green.”

There is evidence to suggest it could be a genetic condition.

‘The way I see the world is different’

Some famous people are reported to have synaesthesia, including singers Billie Eilish and Beyoncé, Marylin Monroe and Kanye West.

It is not harmful and isn’t considered to be either a physical or mental health condition.

It doesn’t typically require a diagnosis, but if think you might have the condition or are interested in learning more, you can contact your GP.

Many who have synaesthesia might not even know they have it.

Rebecca realised she sees the world differently to others who don’t have the condition.

Rebecca says: “I realised at school the way I see the world is maybe slightly different to the ways other people see it.

“It was quite helpful studying for exams at university, because I could colour coordinate things in my mind.

“It hasn’t ruined my life or held me back – I just get the odd frustration if someone’s used the ‘wrong’ colour which they’ve not known is the ‘wrong’ colour.

“People probably wouldn’t notice it’s something going on in my head.”

Around 4% of the population is estimated to have synaesthesia – learn more about the condition and how it affects people differently from the UK Synaesthesia Association.

