Man behind expanding Fife garden centre once worked for Saudi king

After working for the Saudi king, a Fife landscape architect decided Glenrothes was the right place to start a business.

Originally from Glasgow, Robert Kean left school at 15 for an apprenticeship as a gardener in the Glasgow Botanic Gardens.

After studying landscape architecture at Edinburgh University, his first design and landscaping job was in Glenrothes.

After five years in Fife, his life took an unexpected turn when he headed to the Middle East in 1978 to work for the King of Saudi Arabia.

Robert recalls: “I was project manager for landscape design projects of airports.

“Lots of Scotsmen do the same thing, they go abroad for a few years, make some money and come back and start a small business.

“I think thousands of Scotsmen have done that, but they always choose home eventually.”

Old Course development

When he returned to Glenrothes in 1994, he started Hedgehogs Nursery and Garden Design.

As he was over-qualified for many landscaping jobs, starting his own business seemed the right thing to do.

The year after returning, Robert had his big breakthrough.

Robert says: “I got the best job you could possibly imagine by sheer good fortune.

“I developed the Old Course Hotel and golf course in St Andrews way back in 1995 for Tiger to turn up and play his game of golf.

“So that was quite a watershed.

“Mr Kohler who owns it now, he spent something in the order of £600,000 on just landscaping, and that gave us a huge start in developing Hedgehogs as a business.”

The Glenrothes plant nursery sells trees, hedging and plants across the UK from the website Scot Plants Direct.

When starting the business, Hedgehogs “went over the heads of people in Glenrothes completely”, making a living from the UK market.

A base outside of Fife however is not in the cards.

“Well, that’s because I belong here,” Robert says.

Hedgehogs Nursery new glasshouse

The Southfield garden centre focuses on online and telephone sales, but it is possible to visit.

However, there are no cups of teas and bowls of soups served at the nursery.

Robert says: “People do visit us and we’re happy to have them, but it’s a secondary thing that we do.

“We’re happy for people to go elsewhere and have their cup of tea and a bowl of soup, Hedgehogs is not suitable for that because we’re just too busy.”

From November to March, Robert, Pat and their four employees are busy sending trees, hedges and greenery across the UK.

Hedgehogs Nursery recently finished a new glasshouse, housing evergreens and colourful plants.

Business Gateway Fife’s Financial Support to Businesses supported the renovation project.

The glasshouse provides a space for visitors to the nursery as well as displaying shrubs, trees and flowers.

Business Gateway adviser Alasdair Busby says: “Hedgehogs Nursery has performed very well through the Covid pandemic and this installation will strengthen their market position even further.

“The investment has allowed them to turn the business into a visitor centre, where people can browse the wide variety of products in an attractive and protected environment.”