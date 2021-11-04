Blairgowrie Lidl making progress as expected opening date revealed

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new image shows the Lidl planned for Blairgowrie taking shape as its expected opening date is revealed.

Work has begun on phase one of the Westpark Retail Park on Perth Road, which also includes a Home Bargains, Starbucks drive-thru, restaurant, 90-bedroom hotel and neighbourhood centre.

The skeleton of the Lidl is now complete and some walls have also been installed.

Opening date

Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle, community council chair Scott MacGregor, plus Blairgowrie and the Glens councillors, Tom McEwan and Bob Brawn, had a tour of the store site.

The Lidl, currently being built by Muir Construction, will have solar panels installed on the roof, as well as rapid electric vehicle charging points in its car park.

With a 1,256m² sales area, the store will feature facilities including an in-store bakery and customer toilets with baby changing.

It will also have money-back recycling stations installed, in preparation for the Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme rollout in July 2022.

A spokesperson for Lidl said the expected opening date is “early spring 2022”.

No votes against

The £7 million development was passed by Perth and Kinross councillors in January 2020.

No politicians voted against and only one objection was received but 76 people voiced their objections to the overall masterplan.

Despite initial concerns, a retail study showed the new complex would not have a significant effect on town centre traders.