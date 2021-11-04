Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blairgowrie Lidl making progress as expected opening date revealed

By Stephen Eighteen
November 4 2021, 7.58am
The new Lidl in Blairgowrie is taking shape.

A new image shows the Lidl planned for Blairgowrie taking shape as its expected opening date is revealed.

Work has begun on phase one of the Westpark Retail Park on Perth Road, which also includes a Home Bargains, Starbucks drive-thru, restaurant, 90-bedroom hotel and neighbourhood centre.

The skeleton of the Lidl is now complete and some walls have also been installed.

Opening date

Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle, community council chair Scott MacGregor, plus Blairgowrie and the Glens councillors, Tom McEwan and Bob Brawn, had a tour of the store site.

Murray Lyle, Scott MacGregor, Tom McEwan, Bob Brawn and Gordon Rafferty outside the new Lidl.

The Lidl, currently being built by Muir Construction, will have solar panels installed on the roof, as well as rapid electric vehicle charging points in its car park.

With a 1,256m² sales area, the store will feature facilities including an in-store bakery and customer toilets with baby changing.

It will also have money-back recycling stations installed, in preparation for the Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme rollout in July 2022.

A spokesperson for Lidl said the expected opening date is “early spring 2022”.

No votes against

The £7 million development was passed by Perth and Kinross councillors in January 2020.

No politicians voted against and only one objection was received but 76 people voiced their objections to the overall masterplan.

Despite initial concerns, a retail study showed the new complex would not have a significant effect on town centre traders.

Lidl and Home Bargains set for Blairgowrie as major £7m scheme gets green light

