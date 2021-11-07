Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How to help non-Covid colds, flus and coughs: Do chicken soup, honey or vitamin C really work?

By Abi Jackson
November 7 2021, 9.33am

We may have spent 18 months trying to avoid one particular bug – but seasonal infections like colds, flus and coughs are on the rise again.

Our immune systems have been more protected than usual – by face masks, distancing measures and reduced social contact.

But as we start to mix more this winter, what’s the truth about things we can do to combat dreaded cold and flu germs?

New research shows zinc supplements can help with respiratory infections.

Supplement in the spotlight

Zinc is the latest mineral in the spotlight. A new study found taking a daily zinc supplement ‘may cut how long respiratory infections last’.

So could mean fewer symptoms of cold, flu, sinus, throat and lung infections – like coughs, stuffed or runny noses, headaches, high temperatures and associated pain.

The research didn’t include Covid-specific data but found people who regularly took zinc had less Respiratory Tract Infections overall, and their symptoms cleared up more quickly when they did.

Other factors to consider include our own general health and immune response, and lifestyle factors like how much sleep we’re getting or how much booze we’re drinking.

But do other classic cold remedies help fight off colds and other nasties?

Chicken soup

Even if you’ve never had a loved one prepare chicken soup for you when you’re bunged up with a cold, you’ve probably seen it happen on TV – and there is logic to this tradition.

It’s packed with phytonutrients (found in garlic, onions and other veg and great for supporting immune function) and anti-inflammatory properties.

Is there a placebo effect from chicken soup?

Studies also suggest carnosine, a compound found in chicken, could help calm nasal congestion.

But even if it’s just a placebo effect, a steaming bowl of TLC made with love is never going to hurt!

Vitamin C

Popping extra vitamin C when you’re run down with an infection is another classic, whether through supplements, fruit or juice.

But studies say there’s no solid evidence it helps.

Studies on vitamin C are surprising.

That’s not to say vitamin C isn’t very important and helpful for healthy immune systems. We also need it for bones, skin and absorbing iron.

But, with our immune function, we want to support it generally, rather than relying on a ‘quick boost’ when we get ill.

So if you keep getting run down and seem to catch every cold going, it could be worth having a look at your diet and lifestyle or booking a chat with your GP.

Spices

They feature heavily in many traditional medicine and healthcare systems, including Ayurveda from India. And,while small, spices can pack a mighty punch in terms of health-promoting properties.

A mix of different spices.

When it comes to immune function and anti-inflammatory goodness, key examples are turmeric, cinnamon and ginger.

Ginger is known to be excellent for soothing nausea too, handy if a bout of flu leaves you feeling sickly. Thyme’s can help ease congestion, and the menthol in mint can help open up nasal passages.

Adding spices to cooking or brewing them up in a tea is will bring benefits of breathing in the steamy aromas too, helping when you’re bunged up.

Honey

Famed for its antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, mixing up a cup of honey and lemon tea when you’re full of cold, or feel one coming, is an age-old remedy.

But does it really help? The good news is actually yes!

Research has found honey may even help reduce cough symptoms.

So a sweet treat that will actually help you fight infection too, what could be better!

