How NHS Tayside is reducing its carbon footprint – as local doctor presents at COP

Did you know 5% of the UK’s carbon emissions come from the NHS?

With the eyes of the world on Scotland for COP 26, NHS Tayside is already working hard to reduce its carbon footprint.

It is reducing energy consumption, recycling and using electric vehicles.

As a result, since 2011, their energy consumption has reduced by 10.5%. And CO2 emissions by 35.1%.

In 1990, NHS Tayside recorded 120,001 tonnes of CO2 from energy use in its buildings.

How did they save energy?

Today, thanks to a number of environmental changes it’s now 50,520 tonnes – a reduction of 65.5% against a Government target of 57.9%.

Measures include:

Moving away from using fuels like coal and oil and using the Ninewells Energy Centre Combined Heat and Power to generate electricity from gas.

Using LED lighting and improving building insulation.

Taking advice and tips from their Energy Officer whose role includes reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions across NHS Tayside.

Acting on ideas from staff who highlight areas where they believe improvements could be made.

Simple energy-saving tips like reminders to turn off lights or computers and close blinds to keep heat in office spaces overnight.

What about recyling?

NHS Tayside has to recycle 60% of its domestic waste, targets set out by the Scottish Government, and which are set to rise to 70% by 2025.

New recycling bins are being delivered across NHS Tayside sites with dedicated bins for clinical and non-clinical areas.

Electric vehicles and green travel

NHS Tayside has been replacing its vehicle fleet over time.

It now has 66 electric vehicles, including 28 pool cars used by staff for travel to patients and between sites.

NHS Tayside’s Active Travel team helps staff sign up to lift share schemes. They advise on using public transport along with tips on how to cycle or walk to work safely.

Clinicians at COP

NHS Tayside Consultant Anaesthetist Dr Pavan Raju exhibited a video at COP 26 as part of the Scottish Environmental Anaesthesia Group about how healthcare settings can help.

Dr Raju, who works at Ninewells Hospital, created the video as part of his work with the Scottish Environmental Anaesthesia Group.

It features anaesthetists from across Scotland discussing the work they are doing to reduce the carbon footprint in each of their locations.