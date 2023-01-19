NHS Pharmacy First: What don’t you need a GP appointment for in Tayside and Fife?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS Pharmacy First: What don’t you need a GP appointment for in Tayside and Fife?

By Cara Forrester
January 19 2023, 5.53am
Could going to your pharmacy save a GP trip? Image: Shutterstock.
Could going to your pharmacy save a GP trip? Image: Shutterstock.

Pharmacy First is the health service that COULD save you a trip to the GP. Do you know about it?

There’s still high demand for GP appointments and emergency department waiting times continue to be high.

And head of NHS Fife acute services Claire Dobson recently explained there are people going to A&E when they could be seen elsewhere.

So do you know where the Pharmacy First service is available near you, if you’re eligible to use it and what you can get help for?

We’re answering your questions.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Michael Anderson, deputy manager of McPherson’s Pharmacy. Image: DC Thomson.

What is Pharmacy First?

NHS Pharmacy First is a network of community pharmacies which could save you going to your GP or, in some cases, A&E.

A pharmacist, or a member of the pharmacy team, can give you advice and treatment (if you need it) for various minor illnesses and common clinical conditions.

They’ll ask you for information including your name, age and date of birth.

  • Pharmacy First Scotland was launched in July 2020. Image: Shutterstock.

And in most cases:

  • You won’t need an appointment.
  • You can choose which pharmacy you go to.
  • You can ask to use the pharmacy’s consultation area or room if you want to speak to the pharmacist in private.

If the pharmacist thinks it is better for you to see your GP, they may refer you directly or tell you to make an appointment.

Who is eligible for Pharmacy First?

If you’re registered with a GP practice, you can use NHS Pharmacy First Scotland.

You can speak to the pharmacy team near you if you need more details.

If you need to, you can find also out how to register with a GP practice in Scotland.

Where can I find one near me?

NHS Inform has a special section where you can search for pharmacies near you.

You can search by place or postcode – for example, you can search for a list of those available in Dundee along with services offered.

A pile of loose codeine pills, an opiate (derived from opium) used to treat pain.
You may have to pay for some medicines. Image: Shutterstock.

What does Pharmacy First cover?

There’s a list of conditions they can give help for including common ailments and non-emergencies including:

  • Acne
  • Backache
  • Blocked or runny nose
  • Headache
  • Indigestion
  • Pain
  • Sore throat
  • Urinary tract infections (UTI’s)

A full list can be found here.

Do I have to pay?

Pharmacists, like GPs, can only provide certain medicines and products on the NHS.

If you want a specific medicine or product, you may need to buy it. The pharmacist will give you advice on this.

Some pharmacists have an additional prescribing qualification which allows them to prescribe a wider range of medicines, normally only available from your GP practice.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
2
Waid Academy finds itself at centre of controversy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
3
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
4
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
5
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
6
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
7
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’…
8
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
9
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
10
Levenmouth Swimming Pool & Sports Centre was impacted on Tuesday. Image: Google
Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

More from The Courier

David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of legendary Beano artist from Broughty…
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
Pharmacy First.
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis stalks and upset by world events
Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Max Gillies becomes Forfar's 5th January signing as Queen's Park youngster makes Station Park…
A Traveller camp at the location of the proposed stopover site in North Muirton in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle debut in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for…
A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets
A range of dishes are on offer at Udon Thai Street Food in Leven. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
4 best restaurants in Fife to bring your own bottle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented