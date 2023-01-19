[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s the extraordinary artificial intelligence chatbot which has stunned the world with its near human answers.

ChatGPT answers any question within seconds. It can write essays, compose music and debug computer programmes.

The programme, which is free to use, is so accurate and lifelike it has been banned in some schools and universities.

It is trained on huge volumes of information from the internet and searches its memory to find relevant answers.

And, as more people use the platform, it keeps getting better.

All very impressive – but how well does ChatGPT know Dundee? We put it to the test.

Here are the questions we asked about Dundee and the ChatGPT replies.

What are some some key facts about Dundee?

Dundee is a city in Scotland, located on the north bank of the Firth of Tay. It has a population of around 150,000 people.

The city is known for its two universities, the University of Dundee and Abertay University, as well as its medical research, particularly in the field of genetics.

Dundee is also home to the V&A Dundee, a design museum that opened in 2018.

The city has a rich industrial history, particularly in the fields of jute, jam, and journalism.

The city is also known for its two football teams, Dundee FC and Dundee United.

Courier rating: 4/5

A nice easy one to get us started. As summaries go it’s basic, but hits most key points and is accurate.

Has V&A Dundee been a success?

The V&A Dundee, also known as the Victoria and Albert Museum Dundee, has been open since September 2018 and it has been considered a success in terms of visitor numbers and impact on the city.

It has also been praised for its innovative design, which was created by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

The V&A Dundee has been credited with revitalizing the waterfront area of the city, creating new jobs and boosting tourism.

According to some reports, in its first year of operation, the museum attracted over 500,000 visitors and generated £15m in economic impact for the city.

The V&A Dundee has been well-reviewed by critics and visitors alike, with many praising the quality and variety of its exhibitions, as well as the design of the building itself.

Courier rating: 3/5

A glowing assessment of the V&A’s impact in Dundee although public reaction to the attraction has been a bit more mixed, with an average review of 3/5 on TripAdvisor.

What are the main problems in Dundee?

Dundee, like many cities, faces a number of social and economic challenges. Some of the main issues include:

Poverty and inequality: Dundee has a higher than average poverty rate, with a significant proportion of the population living in deprived areas.

Unemployment: Dundee has a relatively high unemployment rate, which can be attributed to the decline of traditional industries such as textiles and shipbuilding.

Health: Dundee has some of the worst health outcomes in Scotland, including high rates of smoking, obesity, and alcohol-related deaths. The city also has a higher than average suicide rate.

Drug and alcohol abuse: Dundee has a significant problem with drug and alcohol abuse, which can lead to a range of social and health problems.

Crime: Dundee has higher than average crime rates, particularly in relation to violent crime and drug offences.

Housing: there is a housing crisis in Dundee, with a lack of affordable housing, high levels of fuel poverty, and poor quality of housing in deprived areas.

Courier rating: 4/5

I think most Dundonians would highlight some of these issues. There is a slight feeling a version of this answer would be used for most cities though.

What’s a hidden gem in Dundee?

Dundee has many hidden gems that are worth visiting, but one that I would recommend is the Verdant Works.

It is an industrial museum that was once a jute factory, it tells the story of Dundee’s rich industrial heritage, particularly in relation to the jute industry.

The museum is housed in a restored 19th-century mill and features interactive exhibits, historic machinery, and a variety of artefacts that provide insight into the lives of the workers.

Courier rating: 4/5

Fair play to ChatGPT, Verdant Works does a great job and maybe is less well known to visitors than the V&A or RRS Discovery. The right answer was Dundee Transport Museum though.

I am hungry. Where is good for lunch in Dundee?

Here are a few suggestions:

The Westport Bar and Kitchen: Located in the heart of the city centre, this modern bistro serves delicious seasonal food and a great selection of local beers and whisky.

The Howff: This historic pub is located in the city centre and serves traditional pub food, including fish and chips, pies, and sandwiches. It has a cosy atmosphere and is a great place to grab a quick lunch.

The Tayberry: This restaurant is located in the west end of Dundee and is known for its delicious seafood and locally sourced ingredients.

The Stable: This is a great option for pizza lovers. The Stable is a contemporary pizzeria located in the heart of the city centre.

The Peacock Visual Arts: This café is located within a contemporary art gallery, it serves homemade soups, sandwiches, and cakes.

Courier rating: 2/5

It’s hungry work being the world’s most powerful chatbot, so it’s good to see ChatGPT has spent time sampling some local grub.

It took a little bit of Googling to realise that The Stable is the café within Taypark House (not exactly city centre).

Meanwhile The Howff is a secret supper club which only runs an £80 tasting menu on Friday and Saturday nights.

But worst of all, Peacock Visual Arts is in Aberdeen…Could do better.

Could you write a poem about Dundee?

Dundee, city by the Tay,

Where industry and culture sway.

From jute mills to V&A,

A rich history on display.

The RRS Discovery, a ship of fame,

Reminds us of Scott and Shackleton’s claim.

The Law, a hill that stands tall,

Offers views that enthral.

Verdant Works, a hidden gem,

Tells the story of Dundee’s industrial hem.

Westport Bar and Kitchen, a place to dine,

With seasonal food that’s truly divine.

The Howff, a pub with tales to tell,

Of days gone by, a story to sell.

Tayberry, seafood that’s fresh and fine,

A taste of Dundee that’s truly divine.

Dundee, a city with much to see,

From art to science, history to glee.

Come and visit, stay awhile,

You’ll find Dundee has its own style.

Courier rating: 4/5

OK, it’s not going to win any awards but it crams in a fair bit of Dundee history and the rhymes are good.

There’s maybe even a hint of inspiration from William McGonagall here.

Could a human do better in the 20 seconds it took ChatGPT to write this?

Will Dundee United avoid relegation this year? Will Dundee FC get promoted?

I am sorry, but my knowledge cut off is 2021, and as of that date, I have no information about the current or future performance of Dundee United/Dundee FC.

As a language model, I am not able to predict future events or outcomes, and any predictions I would make would be based on outdated information.

Courier rating: 1/5

ChatGPT doesn’t seem to have much passion for the beautiful game and is sitting on the fence with this one. This shows a limitation of the technology.

I have one day in Scotland. Should I visit Dundee or St Andrews?

Dundee is a vibrant city with a rich history and culture, it has a variety of museums, galleries, and landmarks that reflect the city’s past and present.

St Andrews, on the other hand, is known for its rich history, including the St Andrews Cathedral and St Rule’s Tower, as well as its famous golf course, the Old Course.

If you’re interested in history and culture, and want to explore a vibrant city, Dundee might be the best choice for you.

However, if you’re more interested in natural beauty, coastal towns and landscapes, and the history of golf, St Andrews might be the best choice.

Courier rating: 5/5

Plenty of praise for both destinations and a nice summary of their highlights.

Having read a few articles about ChatGPT and its potential, initially I was taken aback by its no frills interface. At first, I didn’t fully understand the difference from asking Google or looking up a Wikipedia page. The information might be the same, but ChatGPT’s ability to structure bespoke answers with relevant information is impressive. It answers within a couple of seconds. How much will this improve as more people use this programme? One fascinating element, is that its answers can change even a few minutes later. Asking it for lunch options again, four of the five options had changed. Our test also shows the limitations of the technology though. Some of the answers – such as recommending a restaurant in Aberdeen for lunch – left me scratching my head. Thankfully, it’s not quite ready to write tomorrow’s Courier just yet.