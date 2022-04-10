Residents left without power after fire breaks out underground in Leslie High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Residents left without power after fire breaks out underground in Leslie High Street

By Neil Henderson
April 10 2022, 12.26pm Updated: April 10 2022, 5.39pm
Three fire crews were despatched to tackle the blaze which broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Fire crews rushed to the High Street in Leslie on Sunday after a blaze broke out in an underground electrical box, leaving some without power.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke bellowing from a grid in the town’s High Street at around 11.30am.

Three fire crews, two from nearby Glenrothes station, as well as a third from Methil station have been despatched to the scene.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said he saw smoke bellowing up from a manhole just yards from his front door.

Fire fighters on the High Street in Leslie.

He said: “There had been a strong smell of burning in the air all morning without us knowing where it was coming from.

“Eventually I went out to have a look and it was then that I saw the smoke, masses of it, coming up from the manhole cover on the pavement.”

”Fire crews arrived a short time later and cordoned off the area.

“We were informed it was an electrical fire that had started underground.

Residents left with no power to homes

“Then we were asked to leave our home in case the incident got worse or something blew.

“We currently have no power to our home and it’s the same for others living close by too.

A section of Leslie High Street remains closed off as fire crews and power engineers continue to assess the damage.

Police are diverting local traffic away from the area via Glenwood Road.

Local residents say they currently do not have power to their homes due to the fire.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert to a fire in High Street Leslie at 11.36am on Sunday, April 10.

“Three crews from Glenrothes and Methil stations were despatched to the scene.

“On arrival crews found that a fire had broken out in an underground electrical cable link box.

“Crews are currently at the scene as efforts continue to extinguish the fire.”

More to follow.

