Residents left without power after fire breaks out underground in Leslie High Street

Fire crews rushed to the High Street in Leslie on Sunday after a blaze broke out in an underground electrical box, leaving some without power.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke bellowing from a grid in the town’s High Street at around 11.30am.

Three fire crews, two from nearby Glenrothes station, as well as a third from Methil station have been despatched to the scene.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said he saw smoke bellowing up from a manhole just yards from his front door.

He said: “There had been a strong smell of burning in the air all morning without us knowing where it was coming from.

“Eventually I went out to have a look and it was then that I saw the smoke, masses of it, coming up from the manhole cover on the pavement.”

”Fire crews arrived a short time later and cordoned off the area.

“We were informed it was an electrical fire that had started underground.

Residents left with no power to homes

“Then we were asked to leave our home in case the incident got worse or something blew.

“We currently have no power to our home and it’s the same for others living close by too.

A section of Leslie High Street remains closed off as fire crews and power engineers continue to assess the damage.

Police are diverting local traffic away from the area via Glenwood Road.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert to a fire in High Street Leslie at 11.36am on Sunday, April 10.

“Three crews from Glenrothes and Methil stations were despatched to the scene.

“On arrival crews found that a fire had broken out in an underground electrical cable link box.

“Crews are currently at the scene as efforts continue to extinguish the fire.”

More to follow.